JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After an embarrassing loss to Seattle last week, the Jaguars’ schedule gets a lot more difficult this week with Buffalo coming to town. The Bills (5-2) are one of the top teams in the AFC and have Super Bowl aspirations. The Jaguars on the other hand, have a 1-6 record. Any momentum they had after the London game is long gone. With that in mind, this week’s Four factors will be a little different. Instead of four factors to win the game, this will be four factors to at least be competitive. A win this week may be asking for a lot.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO