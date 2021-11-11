CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poet Abraham Sutzkever’s memoirs of the Vilna Ghetto are now in English

By Mikhail Krutikov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Vilna Ghetto to Nuremberg: Memoir and Testimony. Afterword by Justin D. Cammy and Avraham Novershtern. McGill-Queen’s University Press (2021), 488 pp. Although Abraham (Avrom, in Yiddish) Sutzkever is usually referred to as one of the greatest Yiddish poets in the twentieth-century, he also played a crucial role in rescuing...

Forward

Old Yiddish Pamphlet Describes Jewish Fortune-Telling

As I was browsing books written about Soviet-Yiddish writers recently in the National Library of Russia, in St. Petersburg, I serendipitously found a 36-page Yiddish pamphlet called “Seyfer hagoyroles” [book of fortune-telling], which described a complex magical method for predicting the future. The book concludes with several alchemical recipes. It...
RECIPES
Forward

‘Death to Jews,’ Polish nationalists shout at rally while burning book about Jews in Poland

(JTA) — Polish nationalists shouted “death to Jews” as they burned a book representing a historic pact protecting the rights of Poland’s Jews. The book burning Thursday at a rally in Kalisz, a city of about 100,000 inhabitants situated 120 miles southwest of Warsaw, was part of a series of nationalist events on Nov. 11, National Independence Day, which is the anniversary of when Poland regained its sovereignty in 1918.
PROTESTS
Forward

On Kristallnacht anniversary, Austrian government unveils memorial wall with 64,440 names

(JTA) — The Austrian government inaugurated a $7 million Holocaust memorial monument on the anniversary of the 1938 Kristallnacht pogroms. The “Shoah Wall of Names” that city and central government officials unveiled Tuesday in Vienna lists 64,440 Holocaust victims on 160 granite slabs, and is the result of years of lobbying by commemoration activists for a major monument that reflects both the scope of the Holocaust and its individual victims.
SOCIETY
Forward

With the unveiling of a Jewish veteran’s headstone, another rare act of bravery

Last Sunday, I attended an extraordinary Zoom ceremony in Manchester, England, that marked the placement of a Star of David headstone in remembrance of a Jewish WWII veteran, Kurt Goldschlager, who had been buried under a cross. The military ceremony was led by Rabbi David Lewis and included a range of Jewish veterans in full uniform. A bugler played “The Last Post.” The ceremony culminated with a group recital of Kaddish.
MILITARY
Person
Ruth Wisse
Telegraph

Father Gregor Pawlowski, Jewish Holocaust survivor who became a Catholic bishop in Israel – obituary

Father Gregor Pawlowski, who has died aged 90, was a Jewish survivor of the Holocaust and the Bishop of Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv. He was born on August 23 1931 in Zamosc, in the region of Lublin, Poland, the youngest of four children of Mendel and Miriam Griner, who owned a small business, trading in wood and coal. His original name was Yaacov Zvi Griner, or “Hersch”, the Yiddish translation of the Hebrew Zvi, which means “deer”.
WORLD
BBC

Who is the redhead living in the Tower of London?

With her flaming red curls, Megan Clawson looks like a fairy-tale princess. So when she walks around the moat of the 950-year-old Tower of London, it's no wonder she draws attention from visitors. But she isn't a formal part of the attraction, or a royal ghost walking the walls, as...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

How science is helping unearth an 80-year-old Holocaust mystery

In a grassy patch of public park in central Warsaw last week, archaeologists dug up a rusted metal coat hook and the tangled chain of a decayed necklace. The objects couldn't be more ordinary. Or more extraordinary. The team excavated them from the buried rubble of the Warsaw Ghetto, where...
SCIENCE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Holocaust survivor’s daughter shares dad’s memories of concentration camps

You might call it a miracle that a Holocaust survivor, imprisoned seven years in seven different Nazi concentration camps, dehumanized daily, tortured and almost marched to his death....refused to live a life of hate. That man was Abraham Kaner. He was born in Poland, April 17, 1924. Last week his...
SOCIETY
coolcleveland.com

Concert Pianist Shares Story of her Mother’s Holocaust Survival

Concert pianist Mona Golabek’s family story is a gripping one. Her mother Lisa Jura was also a noted concert pianist who passed her devotion to music to both her daughters. But her pathway there was strewn with tragedy. Born into a middle-class Jewish family in Vienna in 1924, She had...
MUSIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv's destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened. He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it. Should Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
Robb Report

The Victoria and Albert Museum Has Returned a Looted 4,000-Year-Old Object to Turkey

On Tuesday, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum returned an ancient Anatolian gold ewer to Turkey. Dating back to more than 4,000 years ago, the golden ewer is believed by experts to have been made as a funerary gift by Haitian people of Anatolia in the 3rd century B.C.E. The artifact came into the museum’s collection as a gift from its previous owner. In 1989, British collector and real estate developer Arthur Gilbert purchased it from Los Angeles dealer Bruce McNall, who was involved in the illegal antiquities trade, according to the Art Newspaper. Gilbert reportedly purchased the ewer for a substantial sum of...
MUSEUMS
Washington Examiner

Don’t riot over Rittenhouse — indeed, don’t riot ever

No matter what the jury decides in the case of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, there is no excuse for protests to get rowdy and absolutely no reason to manufacture racial grievances out of the killing of two white men by a white man. It is a sad commentary on our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationCanada

Feo Snagovsky

Dr. Feo Snagovsky is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Alberta. Prior to starting his doctorate, Dr. Snagovsky participated in the CPSA's Parliamentary Internship Programme (PIP), where he worked for both government and opposition Members of Parliament in Ottawa. He specializes in the comparative analysis of elections and political behaviour – particularly in the role that political elites play in shaping identity and public opinion. His current work examines the impact of white identity on politics in Canada and Australia, voters' attitudes towards authoritarian leaders in advanced democracies, the role of political staff in representation, and post-ministerial careers in Canada. Dr. Snagovsky's research has appeared in Parliamentary Affairs, Government and Opposition, Electoral Studies, the Canadian Journal of Political Science and the Australian Journal of Political Science.
AMERICAS
Forward

Mizrahi documentary is personal and political homage to hope and resistance

Michale Boganim grew up hearing her father’s stories of migrating from Morocco to Israel, only to be blindsided by blatant discrimination in the Promised Land. One of many who journeyed from North Africa, the Middle East, and parts of the Caucasus to Israel in search of brotherhood and opportunity, Charlie Boganim responded by becoming a Black Panther — or at least the Israeli version of one.
MOVIES
ARTnews

Greek Prime Minister Demands ‘Bona Fide Dialogue’ with U.K. Over Parthenon Marbles

Last week, Greece intensified its calls for the return of the Parthenon Marbles from the United Kingdom. Just weeks before those works are set to go back on view at London’s British Museum, Greece’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, demanded that officials in the U.K. become more receptive to the possibility of restitution. “The U.K. should move to a bona fide dialogue with Greece, and I urge them to do so,” Mitsotakis said at a speech in Paris. Reuters reported that Mitsotakis called the Parthenon Marbles “stolen.” In 1801, the Parthenon Marbles were taken from the Acropolis in Athens by the Scottish nobleman...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Now You’ve Seen Everything: Miss Holocaust Survivor 2021 Beauty Pageant

On Tuesday night, ten women ages 75 to 95 will walk a runway in the auditorium of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem and tell their life stories to the audience. They’ll be dressed in their nicest clothes and wear jewelry and make-up in a unique beauty pageant. They represent the last generation of Holocaust survivors.
ENTERTAINMENT

