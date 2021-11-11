CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gran Turismo 7 - Tracks: Behind The Scenes Video

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a behind-the-scenes look at how tracks were created in Gran...

www.ign.com

gtplanet.net

Gran Turismo 7 Behind the Scenes Trailer Shows New Livery Editor in Action

Another new video in the “Gran Turismo 7 Behind the Scenes” series has landed, this time focusing on the game’s enhanced livery editor. The video, titled “Livery” is the fourth such trailer to land inside the last two weeks — and with just over 17 weeks left until the game itself launches we can’t help but wonder if the clips are going to keep coming at this intense rate.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Gran Turismo 7 latest Behind the Scenes videos take a look at liveries

Polyphony Digital and PlayStation have been releasing a series of short behind the scenes videos peeking behind the curtain of Gran Turismo 7. The latest, which dropped today, focuses on the game’s Livery Editor. The game’s director Kazunori Yamauchi speaks on how liveries have been an integral part of car culture since the 1970s. Cars become blank canvases, and the liveries a medium of expression for creative players.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Gran Turismo 7's Kaz Yamauchi Compares Car Liveries to Canvases

Sony’s short but sweet behind-the-scenes video series for Gran Turismo 7 has continued in earnest, this time focusing on the simulation racer’s livery editor. Series creator Kazunori Yamauchi explains how some liveries are “inextricably” tied to historical motorsport moments, and thus have influenced Polyphony Digital’s approach to the PlayStation 5 and PS4 title’s livery editor.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Gran Turismo 7 ‘Livery Editor’ turns your roadster into a sticker album

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released a new developer diary for the latter’s premium driving simulator Gran Turismo 7, still traveling the long road to release on PlayStation platforms next spring. Among some very attractive in-game visuals, the new video focuses on the Gran Turismo 7 “Livery Editor,” a feature that allows for the customization of the decals and advertisements on the sequel’s lush garage of speedsters.
VIDEO GAMES
gtplanet.net

More Gran Turismo 7 Trailers Leak Out: “Tracks” and “Personalization”

Update: The videos have now been removed, though we managed to preserve them on our own YouTube channel first. Two more of the “Behind the Scenes” trailers for Gran Turismo 7 have emerged, well ahead of what we expect their scheduled release dates to be. This time the clips focus on vehicle personalization and the tracks of GT7, though you’ll need to be pretty handy with Spanish to keep up.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingaddicts.com

New Gran Turismo 7 Trailer Puts The Spotlight On Liveries

With the fourth new trailer for the PlayStation exclusive dropping within a week, it’s a great sign that Gran Turismo 7 is still on course for its projected 4th March 2022 release date. The latest trailer, during a sit down interview with the head of Polyphony Digital Kazunori Yamauchi, highlights...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
segmentnext.com

Gran Turismo 7 Has A Lot Of Tuning Parts, Most In Series’ History

Any car guru knows that tuning up your car by putting in new parts to increase performance is a vital part of owning a car. Polyphony Digital is also buying into this, by putting in so many Gran Turismo 7 tuning parts that there’s more in the game than anywhere else in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Gran Turismo 7 Gets New Trailer Focusing on Tuning; Promises More Parts Than Ever Before

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital released another trailer of the upcoming racing game Gran Turismo 7. The video stars producer Kazunori Yamauchi as he talks about one aspect of car culture that the franchise portrays, and that’s tuning your car to your liking. He also promises that Gran Turismo 7 will have more parts than ever before in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Gran Turismo 7 Focuses on Car Tuning; Video Shows New Features

Gran Turismo 7 will feature the most car tuning parts in the series. Polyphony Digital showed this off in the latest trailer. The latest trailer for Gran Turismo 7 has been dedicated to car tuning. Gran Turismo 7 will boast the most tuning elements of any game in the series....
TECHNOLOGY
hardcoregamer.com

Polyphony Digital Releases Two Additional Videos Showcasing Gran Turismo 7

Polyphony Digital has released two more videos this week that feature Kaz Yamauchi and his commentary on certain aspects of Gran Turismo 7. Releasing in March 2022, Gran Turismo 7 will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Car customization is the focus of the first video, as Gran Turismo 7 will have its largest amount of parts for customizing your car. While it doesn’t seem there are any parts manufacturer licenses, outside of Michelin, coming to the game, there will be more options.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Gran Turismo 7's Tracks Achieve Tangible Realism on PS5, PS4

Update #2: The second leaked Gran Turismo 7 video, focusing on the racetracks from the game, has been officially published. In this clip, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi believes that Polyphony Digital has reached a level of realism that is "tangible", and he points to changing weather conditions and lighting that help sell the illusion.
VIDEO GAMES
