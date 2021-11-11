Gran Turismo 7 - Tracks: Behind The Scenes Video

Polyphony Digital has released two more videos this week that feature Kaz Yamauchi and his commentary on certain aspects of Gran Turismo 7. Releasing in March 2022, Gran Turismo 7 will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Car customization is the focus of the first video, as Gran Turismo 7 will have its largest amount of parts for customizing your car. While it doesn’t seem there are any parts manufacturer licenses, outside of Michelin, coming to the game, there will be more options.

