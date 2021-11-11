Is 'Battlefield 2042' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Season 11 of Apex Legends has a new map, Storm Point, a new legend, Ash, and a new gun, the C.A.R. SMG. The C.A.R., which stands for Combat Advanced Round, is already familiar to fans of Titanfall, where it appeared in both the original game and its sequel. While the new version of the gun shares a lot of the same DNA with its predecessors, featuring a high rate of fire and superiority at close range, it’s been updated for Apex with an intriguing new perk: the new C.A.R. takes both light and heavy ammo. Switching between ammo types works on a toggle just like a Selectfire Receiver or Precision Choke hop-up, allowing players to choose which ammo reserve to use, though the different ammos have no effect on the fire rate, range, or damage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO