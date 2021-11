Now that the daily baseball grind is over, I’m adjusting my routine and will try to do the Bits more often. Thanks for your patience. 1) As you’ve probably heard, Mike Shildt is one of three finalists for the 2021 NL Manager of the Year Award, in voting done by the Baseball Writers Association of America. This is kind of awkward, yes? Less than a month ago, Shildt’s bosses decided that Shildt was the wrong guy to lead the Cardinals and fired him. But now, 25 days later, the ballwriters have honored Shildty as one of the NL’s top three managers in the NL. Strange.

