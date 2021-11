Life is a book. There are good chapters and bad chapters. When facing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, the last chapter can often be the most challenging. November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, a designation aimed at making the general public more aware of the disease and to help with knowledge of potential care options. My mother died of advanced Alzheimer’s and my sister currently has dementia. So I unfortunately do not need to be reminded that end-of-life planning with these conditions offers a specific set of difficulties and is best begun early. Even if dementia never touches you or your senior loved one, many of the steps taken to deal with it are beneficial for anyone facing advancing age.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO