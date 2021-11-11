CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

UR: Phase Difference and Metallicity of RR Lyrae Variable Stars

By Meet the Authors
astrobites.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Undergraduate Research series is where we feature the research that you’re doing. If you are an undergraduate that took part in an REU or similar astro research project and would like to share this on Astrobites, please check out our submission page for more details. We would also love to...

astrobites.org

Comments / 1

Related
Medscape News

Moon Phases May Affect Sleep Differently in Men and Women

A popular urban legend is that accidents and other strange things happen more often during a full moon. While the evidence doesn't bear that out, it's possible people might sleep differently during different phases of the moon, a new study suggests. As the moon's brightness increases daily from a new...
ASTRONOMY
osu.edu

Citizen scientists find 10,000 new variable stars

Volunteer citizen scientists parsing data from a network of telescopes around the world this year identified 10,000 new variable stars in the Milky Way, according to a recent paper. The volunteers have been examining data from the All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae since January. The survey, known as ASAS-SN, is...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa finds new planet in orbit around two different stars

Nasa has found a new planet in orbit around two stars, using an unprecedented technique.Researchers were able to use Nasa’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to discover the planet much more quickly than ever before.Planets in orbit around two stars – scientifically known as circumbinary planets – were once only found in science fiction and theory. But with the work of TESS and its predecessor, the Kepler Space Telescope, researchers have found 14 such bodies.Given the added complexity of orbiting around two stars rather than the usual one, such planets can be especially difficult to find, and spotting them can take...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Undergraduate Research#Lightcurve Data#Tess
astrobites.org

From star parties to observatories: an astronomer’s journey

I will never forget the first time I observed alone on a telescope. Weather was clear and the targets were high in the sky, and there was not a single minute to waste. I was a sophomore in college left responsible for operating a multi-million dollar telescope, and the scientists who sent me there were probably expecting to analyze the data that I would gather that night. It was past midnight in the control room, but I was wide awake, heart racing with stress. Time to move on to the next target. I grabbed my flashlight and pushed open the door to the dome floor. While pressing down a button that moves the telescope, I watched moonlight stream through the dome opening and flow onto the dome floor. The rotating telescope emanated a soft white glow, as if it was the centerpiece on stage chased by a spotlight. Moonlight washed away all my anxiety and left me gazing up in awe, but I could not describe how I felt in that moment until I watched La La Land months later. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling danced inside the Griffith observatory, and somehow their magically levitating waltz perfectly captured the joy I felt.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

These Strange, Brittle 'Eggshell' Exoplanets Could Be Orbiting Alien Stars

The Universe is a wonderfully weird and varied place. We've barely even begun to scratch the surface of what might be possible. It would be foolish, for example, to imagine that our Solar System displays the entire gamut of planetary diversity. In fact, we know it doesn't. But our detection technologies are not yet sophisticated enough for us to observe exoplanets (planets outside the Solar System) in particularly fine detail. According to new research, one such type of exoplanet could be like giant cosmic eggs. These exoplanets would have a single, fused, thin and brittle lithosphere – the outermost planetary layer – with little to...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Dark Matter Birthed More of Itself From Regular Matter, Claims Wild New Paper

There's a lot we still don't know about dark matter – that mysterious, invisible mass that could make up as much as 85 percent of everything around us – but a new paper outlines a rather unusual hypothesis about the very creation of the stuff. In short: dark matter creates dark matter. The idea is that at some point in the early stages of the Universe, dark matter particles were able to create more dark matter particles out of particles of regular matter, which would go some way to explaining why there's now so much of the stuff about. The new research...
ASTRONOMY
astrobites.org

A Unique Hypernova Revealed by a Star Rising from its Ashes

Title: Zero-metallicity Hypernova Uncovered by an Ultra-metal-poor Star in the Sculptor Dwarf Spheroidal Galaxy. Authors: Ása Skúladóttir, Stefania Salvadori, Anish M. Amarsi, Eline Tolstoy, Michael J. Irwin, Vanessa Hill, Pascale Jablonka, Giuseppina Battaglia, Else Starkenburg, Davide Massari, Amina Helmi, Lorenzo Posti. First Author’s Institution: Dipartimento di Fisica e Astronomia, Universitá...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Black Holes Could Be Inadvertently Making Gold, Astrophysicists Say

The Universe may have more ways of forging heavy elements than we thought. The creation of metals such as gold, silver, thorium, and uranium require energetic conditions, such as a supernova explosion, or a collision between neutron stars. However, a new paper shows that these elements could form in the swirling chaos that rings an active newborn black hole as it swallows down dust and gas from the space around it. In these extreme environments, the high emission rate of neutrinos should facilitate the conversion of protons to neutrons – resulting in an excess of the latter, required for the process that produces...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
WVNS

Space Talk w/ Bradley: Your November Night Sky Guide

(WVNS) — Stormtracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells is back with another look at the upcoming celestial events that will delight our region all month long. With the month of November upon us, those of us in the two Virginia’s will be treated to a dazzling meteor shower, a partial lunar eclipse, and the Beaver Moon! […]
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Scientists reveal ‘Lost City of Monkey God’ after century of searching

Amid nearly a century research into the remote Honduran rainforest, "Lost City of the Monkey God" examines a site thought to be the fabled "Ciudad Blanca." Amid nearly a century of research and exploration into the remote Honduran rainforest, a new documentary examines a site thought to be the fabled “Ciudad Blanca,” or “The White City.”
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Object Glimpsed Decades Ago Might Have Actually Been Planet Nine

It's one of the most intriguing questions about the Solar System from the last five years: Is there a large planet, lurking out in the cold dark reaches, on an orbit so wide it could take 20,000 years to complete? The answer has proven elusive, but a new study reveals what could be traces of the mysterious hypothetical object's existence. Astronomer Michael Rowan-Robinson of Imperial College London in the UK conducted an analysis of data collected by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) in 1983, and found a trio of point sources that just might be Planet Nine. This, Rowan-Robinson concludes in his preprint...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

There's a Weird Shape in The Middle of Andromeda, And Astronomers Finally Know Why

There's a mysteriously shaped cluster of stars at the center of the Andromeda Galaxy, around 2.5 million light-years away and neighbor to the Milky Way. It's been causing astronomers to furrow their brows and stroke their chins for decades at this point. However, new research into how galaxies – and the supermassive black holes at their centers – can collide together may offer an explanation for this cluster. It seems that it might be caused by a gravitational 'kick', something similar to the recoil of a shotgun but on a cosmic scale. This latest study suggests the kick would be powerful enough...
ASTRONOMY
astrobites.org

These stars are never ever getting back together!

Title: Asteroseismic Fingerprints of Stellar Mergers. First Author’s Institution: California Institute of Technology. Just like humans on Earth, the stars exhibit a life cycle: they are born young and beautiful, live their lives burning different elements, and then die. Just like humans, stars can interact with other stars. Today’s story is all about very old stars – those that are almost ready to die, which we call red giants – and their interaction with other stars, which (in this context) we call mergers. Stars spend most of their lives on the main sequence; when they become red giants, they are not on the main sequence anymore.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy