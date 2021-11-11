UR: Phase Difference and Metallicity of RR Lyrae Variable Stars

I will never forget the first time I observed alone on a telescope. Weather was clear and the targets were high in the sky, and there was not a single minute to waste. I was a sophomore in college left responsible for operating a multi-million dollar telescope, and the scientists who sent me there were probably expecting to analyze the data that I would gather that night. It was past midnight in the control room, but I was wide awake, heart racing with stress. Time to move on to the next target. I grabbed my flashlight and pushed open the door to the dome floor. While pressing down a button that moves the telescope, I watched moonlight stream through the dome opening and flow onto the dome floor. The rotating telescope emanated a soft white glow, as if it was the centerpiece on stage chased by a spotlight. Moonlight washed away all my anxiety and left me gazing up in awe, but I could not describe how I felt in that moment until I watched La La Land months later. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling danced inside the Griffith observatory, and somehow their magically levitating waltz perfectly captured the joy I felt.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO