New: Audiomodern Playbeat 3 & Random Generators Bundle Now Available

toolfarm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudiomodern Playbeat 3 comes with a completely redesigned engine, new effects, more sequencer channels and more. Playbeat is also part of the Random Generators Bundle that lets you work smarter, not harder. Plus, get specialintroductory pricing on the bundle, now through December 6, 2021. What’s new in...

www.toolfarm.com

hardcoregamer.com

Fanatical Platinum November 2021 Bundle Now Available

A new Fanatical Platinum bundle is available – with a wide variety of games that are new to bundles. This is a multi-tier bundle that offers up three games for $9.99,, five for $14.99 and seven for $19.99. The games offered up include three heavy-hitters for licensing in the form of Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, Cobra Kai, and GI Joe: Operation Blackout. Of them, Kart Racers 2 is quite good, while Cobra Kai is a limited, but enjoyable brawler and GI Joe offers up third-person shooting fun. Other games offered up include The Big Con, Freakpocalypse Episode One, Pong Quest, Tales from Off-Peak City Can’t Drive This, Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition, Reel Fishing, Tech Support, Wingspan, Maghia Villain, Ogre, Moonlighter, Song of Horror, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Main Assembly, Blood: Fresh Supply, and Oriental Empires.
HOBBIES
WebProNews

TestFlight for macOS Now Available

Apple has released TestFlight for macOS, making the utility available on the Mac for the first time. TestFlight is a utility that makes it easy for developers to invite users to beta test their products on iOS. Given the closed nature of the iOS App Store, without TestFlight, there is no effective way for users to load and test beta software.
SOFTWARE
cgmagonline.com

Razer Releases New Professional Peripherals Available Now

The new Pro series brings exciting update to Razer gaming equipment lineup. Today, Razer announced their three new additions to their keyboard, mouse and mouse mat collection. They are called the Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard, the Pro Click Mini wireless mouse and the Pro Glide XXL mouse mat. The name and vision of their latest gear focuses on delivering products that will help remote workers and office workers be more Pro(ductive) and each product is attuned to fit the workplace.
ELECTRONICS
toolfarm.com

New: MasteringTheMix RESO is Now Available + Special Intro Pricing

Introducing RESO from MasteringTheMix. RESO is a Dynamic Resonance Suppressor that helps you quickly identify and resolve resonances in your audio. Save 15% with special introductory pricing, now through December 6, 2021. Mastering The Mix RESO. Special Introductory Pricing- Only $59 - Thru December 6, 2021. Dynamic Resonance Suppressor. RESO...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Apple's HomePod mini now available in three new colors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The new HomePod mini colors are now available to purchase. The Cupertino company announced the addition of new color options in its October event and now they are here. You can get a HomePod...
ELECTRONICS
toolfarm.com

New: Extensis Suitcase Fusion 22 Now Available

Extensis Suitcase Fusion v22.0.0 lets you stay in sync with Adobe Creative Cloud for 2022. No switching between applications to activate fonts. This is a big time saver. You love fonts – but wrangling a font collection? Not so much. Welcome to Suitcase Fusion, the gold standard in font management for creative professionals.
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

Ash’s Venom Blade bundle now available through Prime Gaming

Still looking for a way to stand out from the newly formed crowd of Ash mains all using one of the same five skins? Apex Legends and Prime Gaming have you covered. The Venom Blade bundle is now available to anyone who has both an Amazon Prime subscription and a Twitch account.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Games for November Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free games for November 2021 are now officially available. Thanks to the addition of three bonus PlayStation VR titles to the lineup, it's the beefiest free offering to subscribers that the service has offered in some time. While not everyone is likely to have the required PS VR setup for those, the rest of the group should have something for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
toolfarm.com

New: Krotos Everything Bundle 2 Now Available

Krotos has just released the new Krotos Everything Bundle. It combines Krotos’ full plugin catalog with the complete Krotos sound library collection. It offers a massive 30% saving as compared to buying the products individually. And get Black Friday Savings of 50% on top of that, and it’s a fantastic deal!
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Audiomodern updates Playbeat creative groove engine to v3.0

Audiomodern has released an update to the Playbeat creative groove engine for Windows, macOS and iOS. Playbeat 3 includes a Presets and Packs Manager which provides the option to create, share across devices, or even distribute your own Playbeat packs with your author name, artwork and description, and with a one click export.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple Fitness+, Apple One Premier now available in 15 new countries

Apple Fitness+ on Wednesday started to roll out in 15 additional countries across the globe, greatly expanding the fitness service's reach. The Apple Fitness+ subscription, which costs $9.99 a month and is bundled in Apple One Premier, features a variety of different workouts and tight integration with the company's Apple Watch and Apple Music.
TECHNOLOGY
Dad Cooks Dinner

DadCooksDinner Merch Now Available

All I wanted was a DadCooksDinner apron. And then things got a little out of hand. All I wanted was a DadCooksDinner apron. I’ve sold t-shirts for years, using Amazon’s Print-On-Demand service. I don’t sell that many. (My own purchases are about 50% of the sales.) Finding an online fulfillment...
SHOPPING
bgohio.org

Website Personalization Now Available!

By clicking “Log In” on the MyAccount bar at the top of the screen, users may create a login for the site or use their Facebook profile to access MyAccount. Once logged in, visitors can choose the modules, features and keywords that they’d like to see most often, including calendars, news items and emergency alerts. Site users can also save favorite pages within MyAccount, encouraging more-frequent visits and making important information even easier to find! Check out MyAccount and customize your own page at http://www.site.com/MyAccount!
INTERNET
toolfarm.com

New: NewBlue Titler Live v5 is Now Available

NewBlue has released major upgrades to their Titler Live products. Titler Live 5 graphics and titling software delivers enhanced usability and new features to the live broadcast market in three specialized editions: Broadcast, Present & Sport. Press Release:. NewBlue, Inc. Launches Major Upgrade to Broadcast Graphics and Titling Software for...
SOFTWARE
techaeris.com

HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse now available in two new colours

More gaming companies are coming out with different colourways for gamers to personalize their setups. HyperX is the latest and has announced two new colour variations for its Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse: black with red accents and white with pink accents. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes. We reviewed the HyperX...
VIDEO GAMES
toolfarm.com

Black Friday | Cyber Monday Sales: Editing Software Discounts

Black Friday deals for Editing Software are starting to come in! We’ve once again consolidated our sale posts to make it easier for you to find deals on your favorite products. This post is dedicated to all our Editing Software discounts. Black Friday Editing Software Discounts. This is in alphabetical...
COMPUTERS
toolfarm.com

NewBlue Titler Live 5 PTZ Cameras Tutorial

In this tutorial, you will learn how to control PTZ cameras from directly within the Titler Live 5 interface. This function is only available in the new Broadcast version of Titler Live 5. NewBlue Titler Live Broadcast. Top-of-the-line, high value broadcast graphics. Experience our most powerful video overlay software yet....
ELECTRONICS

