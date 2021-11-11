New: Audiomodern Playbeat 3 & Random Generators Bundle Now Available

A new Fanatical Platinum bundle is available – with a wide variety of games that are new to bundles. This is a multi-tier bundle that offers up three games for $9.99,, five for $14.99 and seven for $19.99. The games offered up include three heavy-hitters for licensing in the form of Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, Cobra Kai, and GI Joe: Operation Blackout. Of them, Kart Racers 2 is quite good, while Cobra Kai is a limited, but enjoyable brawler and GI Joe offers up third-person shooting fun. Other games offered up include The Big Con, Freakpocalypse Episode One, Pong Quest, Tales from Off-Peak City Can’t Drive This, Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition, Reel Fishing, Tech Support, Wingspan, Maghia Villain, Ogre, Moonlighter, Song of Horror, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Main Assembly, Blood: Fresh Supply, and Oriental Empires.

HOBBIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO