Disney Stock Slumps After Streaming Growth Stalls

With Disney+ subscriber growth stalling in its latest quarter, as disclosed Wednesday after the stock market close, and earnings missing expectations across the board, Walt Disney’s stock fell more than 8 percent in early Thursday trading and is facing a Netflix moment of sorts, according to Wall Street experts.
That is because during the first half of 2021, a reduced pipeline of original content and slower subscriber gains following a coronavirus pandemic-fueled 2020 saw Netflix’s stock under pressure until investor and analyst sentiment strengthened heading into its third-quarter earnings update, which showed increased momentum.
Disney will be hoping to replicate that after...
Comments / 0