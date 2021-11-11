CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Stock Slumps After Streaming Growth Stalls

By Todd Spangler
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Plus hit 118.1 million for the quarter ended Oct. 2, up just 2.1 million over the prior period and a gain that fell far short of consensus estimates of about 10 million net adds. More from Variety. CEO Bob Chapek sought to downplay the miss, touting the streamer’s...

www.seattlepi.com

The Motley Fool

These 2 Growth Stocks Are the Ones to Watch After Hours Monday

Axon Enterprise saw huge gains after reporting third-quarter earnings. Lucid Motors is making progress toward its vision of top-quality electric vehicle manufacturing. The stock market had a quiet day on Monday, as investors seemed content to consolidate some of the gains they've enjoyed over the past month or so. Early gains evaporated today, but the market was able to avoid losses as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) were little changed by the end of the day.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Disney Reports Unspectacular Streaming Subscriber Growth

The market was hoping for something better even after the CEO had lowered expectations. Disney's stock seems tightly connected to streaming growth now. Management still reiterated its upbeat, long-term outlook for Disney+. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 results after the market closed on Nov. 10....
MARKETS
dapsmagic.com

Disney+ Releases Holiday Streaming Guide

Disney+’s Season’s Streamings Celebration Kicks Off Today with New Holiday Collection Featuring. “Home Sweet Home Alone,” “Soul,” “Frozen,” “Jingle All the Way,” “Home Alone,”. “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “The Santa Clause” and more. Exclusive Disney+ Originals Premiering This Holiday Season Include:. Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” “The Book of Boba...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
Warren Buffett
morningbrew.com

Disney+ subscriber slump may point to a supersaturated streaming market

Baby Yoda’s not doing great in his toddler stage: Disney shares sagged as much as 9% Thursday after the company posted lower-than-expected earnings Wednesday and announced an abrupt slowdown of new subscribers to Disney+. After adding 12-, 9-, and 21 million subscribers in the previous three quarters, analysts assumed the...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Disney's Q4 2021 Performance Misses Expectations as Streaming Subscription Growth Slows

Amid slowing growth for its Disney+ streaming platform, media giant Disney has failed to meet expectations for Q4 of 2021. According to the company, revenue came in at $18.53 billion USD over the past quarter, falling just shy of the $15.78 billion USD expectation. Earnings per share dropped 20 cents year on year to 37 cents per share, as opposed to the predicted 49 cents per share. Most importantly, Disney+ subscriptions only reached 118.1 million, coming 1.5 million short of the 119.6 expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Rise After Inflation Data, Disney Earnings

U.S. stocks gained after data showed U.S. inflation hit a 31-year high in October, and Disney and Beyond Meat posted disappointing earnings. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.3% Thursday, reversing direction after the broad-market index closed down 0.8% Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near the flat line.
STOCKS
Fortune

Disney streaming sign-up growth disappoints Wall Street, sending shares tumbling 4%

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Walt Disney Co. reported a smaller-than-expected increase in subscribers to its namesake streaming service, a sign that Disney+ is struggling to broaden its appeal after an explosive start. The video service gained 2.1 million customers...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Disney+ Streaming Service Adds Just 2 Million Subscribers, Stock Drops 4.6%

Disney+ has been hitting a wall in subscriber sign-ups after a period where they seemed to be skyrocketing, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. The entertainment giant added just over 2 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, which ended Oct. 2, according to the report. The company’s subscriber count now sits at 118.1 million, which is below the 125.3 million expected by analysts. That has put an end to the two years of growth that propelled Disney through the pandemic, making it more ubiquitous in customers’ media habits at home.
MARKETS
Houston Chronicle

Disney slumps most in 18 months on streaming service slowdown

Walt Disney shares sank the most since the onset of the pandemic after the company reported a smaller-than-expected increase in streaming subscribers, raising concerns that growth is slowing after a meteoric two-year rise. The shares sank 8.3% to $159.96 at 9:52 a.m. in New York after earlier dropping as much...
MARKETS
MavenFlix

Disney Stock: After The All-Around Miss, What’s Next?

On November 10, Disney published its fiscal Q4 results. The company disappointed investors across the board. Disney stock (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report sank below $160 per share in the morning, before recovering a bit. Below, we review the key performance metrics, and discuss the path forward for Disney and its stock.
STOCKS
Deadline

Disney Shares Extend Losses; Investors Fret Over Streaming Growth As Disney+ Turns Two

Disney shares are down 8% in heavy trading, extending a selloff that started yesterday after the media conglom posted weaker than expected earnings and streaming data for the September quarter. The dip in the shares, changing hands at about $161, is weighing on the broader market. Disney is one of only 30 highly selective, heavyweight stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average so a big move like today’s has an impact, pulling the index lower. (The DJIA is off 80 points or 0.22%. The broader Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are all in positive territory.) Disney+ growth slowed for the...
STOCKS
/Film

Disney+ Growth Slows, Stock Takes Big Hit Ahead Of Disney+ Day

Disney did not have a good day yesterday, as the company reported its earnings for the fourth quarter and full year. While revenue and earnings were up, Disney+ subscriber growth slowed big time, with the Mouse House failing to meet Wall Street expectations. As a result, the company's stock took a pretty huge hit in the early going Thursday, dipping as much as 9%. Ouch.
MARKETS
Cars 108

Disney+ Day: Everything New to Stream

Disney+ first launched in November 12, 2019, which means it’s somehow been two years since we first fell in love with Greedo randomly shouting “Maclunkey!” at Han Solo. To celebrate this momentous anniversary, Disney has dubbed Friday, November 12 “Disney+ Day” and they’re releasing a whole wave of new films, series, and shorts on the service.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Stock Drops as Analysts Cut Price Targets, Debate Streaming Outlook

With Disney+ subscriber growth stalling in its latest quarter, as disclosed Wednesday after the stock market close, and earnings missing expectations across the board, Walt Disney’s stock fell more than 8 percent in early Thursday trading and is facing a Netflix moment of sorts, according to Wall Street experts. That is because during the first half of 2021, a reduced pipeline of original content and slower subscriber gains following a coronavirus pandemic-fueled 2020 saw Netflix’s stock under pressure until investor and analyst sentiment strengthened heading into its third-quarter earnings update, which showed increased momentum. Disney will be hoping to replicate that after...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slumps, Nasdaq Rallies As EVs, Chips, China Names Climb; Disney Stock Takes A Tumble

Stocks were sharply mixed heading into afternoon trade on Wednesday, as chips, China names and EV makers rallied, while Walt Disney (DIS) weighed heavy on the Dow Jones today. New issue Rivian soared in its second day of trade, while Tesla backed away from early gains. IBD 50 new issues AppLovin (APP) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) reversed their steep losses from Wednesday.
STOCKS
Deadline

Disney Stock Sags After Q4 Results Miss Wall Street Forecasts

Disney missed Wall Street forecasts in its fiscal fourth quarter amid a slowdown in streaming, despite a swing back to profit from the depths of the Covid-bedeviled 2020 quarter. The company’s stock slipped almost 5% in after-hours trading due to the report. It had fallen a fraction during the trading day to close at $174.53 and has now fallen into the red for 2021 to date. In 2020, despite the company’s theme park, movie studio and sports operations suffering major damage from Covid, the company’s shares managed a major rally. Disney’s total revenue in the quarter ending October 2 came in at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Decider

Disney+ Hits Slump, Adding Only 2.1 Million Subscribers in Fourth Quarter

According to these latest numbers (and those announced earlier this year), Disney has beat its original projections to secure between 60 and 90 million subscribers within four years. The platform has soared past that goal in just a year and a half — the service launched in November 2019. Disney+ crossed 103 million subscribers in Q2 of 2021.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
ECONOMY

