We're a few months and over a thousand miles into our Tesla Model Y ownership. In that time the car has been at the center of a lot of pseudo full-self driving histrionics and seen a further $2,000 price hike. (Maybe those appreciating asset claims aren't so crazy after all?) Our little SUV so far has been seeing its way around upstate New York and surrounding environs, ushering us into fall with the threat of winter just over the horizon, where I very much look forward to testing out its all-wheel-drive chops.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO