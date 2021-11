LOS ANGELES—Sony Electronics has introduced the VENICE 2, the latest addition to its lineup of high-end digital cinema cameras. The new flagship model builds on the strengths of the original and offers several new features, including a compact design, internal recording and the option for two different sensors—the new full-frame 8.6K sensor or the original 6K VENICE sensor. It also leverages the same color science, Dual Base ISO of 800/3200, 8-stops of built-in ND filters and compatibility with a wide range of lenses, including all PL mount and Sony’s native E-mount that enables adapters for multiple lenses, found in the original, the company said.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO