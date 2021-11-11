CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Gusty Santa Ana winds sweep across Southern California

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds gusted across Southern California on Thursday, sweeping skies clear and raising fire concerns.

Forecasters did not issue red flag warnings but did predict elevated to briefly critical fire weather conditions.

Near-record high temperatures were predicted for most coastal and valley locations through Friday.

A slow cooling trend will begin Sunday as the high pressure creating the offshore winds weakens, but temperatures will remain above normal into early next week, the National Weather Service said.

