Henry Cavill Still Wants to Return as Superman in a Man of Steel Sequel. There may still be hope for fans to see Henry Cavill donning Superman‘s cape once more. One might argue that he already did it in the recently released Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but fans still call for another solo film. While Warner Bros. doesn’t currently look interested in another feature with Cavill leading as the Man of Steel, the British actor would like to return as Clark Kent. Especially since the end of 2013’s Man of Steel left so many open doors.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO