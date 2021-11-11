CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Plans to relocate Iowa cemetery scrapped; new site planned

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — Plans to relocate an Iowa cemetery that is surrounded by a brickmaker’s industrial complex have been scrapped.

Established in 1854, the Woodbury Township Cemetery in Sergeant Bluff has reached its capacity of 1,200 graves, and there’s nowhere to expand.

In August, Brickworks North America had offered a nearby 10-acre site for a new cemetery with space for 5,600 graves. The company also offered to pay to develop the new cemetery and move the graves, The Sioux City Journal reports.

But some people didn’t want their ancestors graves disturbed, and Brickworks recently learned that relocation costs would run $2.5 million higher than initially anticipated.

Instead, Brickworks and the city agreed to a land exchange in which the company will give the city the 10-acre site for a new cemetery. In return, the city will give the brickmaker a road that runs through the company’s industrial complex and enters the cemetery on the south.

Brickworks also will provide land for a new street entering the cemetery from the north, providing a safer entrance for cemetery visitors who will no longer have to watch for the company’s heavy equipment. The company will split street construction costs with the city.

“It was pretty simple to me we had to have both cemeteries,” said Mayor Jon Winkel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The latest suit, dated Monday, was filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states and comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in Missouri by a coalition of 10 states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Protesters blast Georgia for slow pace of rental help

ATLANTA (AP) — Scores of housing activists, tenants and lawmakers rallied Tuesday to pressure Georgia officials to speed up the distribution of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid aimed at preventing evictions in the state. Georgia received nearly $1 billion in funding to help tenants pay past due...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Government
The Associated Press

DC to drop most indoor mask requirements next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia will lift its indoor mask requirement starting next week, as local COVID-19 infection cases continue to trend downward. Starting Monday, Nov. 22, masks will no longer be required in many indoor spaces. A statement from the city Health Department announced that masks will still be required in certain settings, including schools, libraries, public transportation, ride-share vehicles and group-living facilities like nursing homes, dorms and jails. Also, private businesses will still be able to require customers to wear masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

New Hampshire unemployment rate stayed at 2.9% for October

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for October remained at 2.9%, unchanged since September and improved from 4.7% a year ago amid the pandemic. Seasonally adjusted estimates for October 2021 saw of the number of employed residents decrease by 1,880 since September to 725,960. However, it was an increase of 710 from October 2020.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Maine truck company to pay $75K for emissions violations

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — A Maine truck sales company will pay $75,000 to the Environmental Protection Agency as a penalty for allegedly tampering with emissions controls on diesel vehicles from 2017 to 2019. The penalty agreement settled allegations APlus Truck Sales of Windham meddled with emission controls on diesel vehicles...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Ap#Brickworks North America#The Sioux City Journal
The Associated Press

Florida GOP bills to limit vaccine mandates move forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans continued Tuesday to advance legislation to blunt coronavirus vaccine mandates in businesses as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to combat White House virus rules. Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled statehouse moved the measures forward after hours of debate where Republicans argued workers shouldn’t lose...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Senate GOP advances Gwinnett County commission overhaul

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are putting on hold plans to overhaul the county commission and school board in Georgia’s second most-populous county after opponents said their plans were trampling local wishes and legislative rules. Sen. Clint Dixon, a Buford Republican, said Tuesday he wants to study the issues and seek...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

651K+
Followers
347K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy