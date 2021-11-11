CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

What Kansas State HC Chris Klieman Said About WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

Initial thoughts on WVU

"This is a very good team that we're playing. They're sound on defense. They've very physical, very fast, and they've got a bunch of veteran guys on offense. It will be a big challenge for us."

K-State's struggles vs WVU

"Physical play for starters. Last year, I thought they won the line of scrimmage against us on both sides. They're well-coached. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Neal. Those guys are always ready to play. They're in the right spots, they make plays in all phases offense, defense, and special teams. That's what I think makes it such a challenge for us is we have to be on our A-game in all three phases and if we're not, we're going to have a long afternoon."

What WVU does well

"You watch them against Oklahoma and I really thought they won the line of scrimmage. I thought they were very disciplined. They didn't miss many tackles and against Oklahoma, that's the key. I watched them against TCU - eliminate big plays and find big plays of their own. Some of it is matchups too. They have tremendous skill at wide receiver and running back and an experienced quarterback. You can't just say we're going to try and shut down the run game or eliminate somebody out of the wide receiver group because they have so many people that can beat you. On defense, they've got a bunch of veterans that have played a lot of football and they do a good job of running to the ball."

Who stands out on WVU's defense

"There's a bunch of them. Their defensive front is dominating and they really rush the passer well."

If Dante Stills is one of the most premier disrupters in the country

"Yeah and he's been that way for a while. He is a difference-maker, can rush the passer, will always draw a double-team in the run game. They move him around. He's playing some inside, some outside. They're doing a lot of different things with him and they're finding a lot of different ways to get a four-man rush."

What makes Leddie Brown good

"Physicality. Boy, he runs with a purpose, he runs with an attitude. It's fun watching him run because he doesn't take the punishment, he delivers the punishment. He's a terrific football player. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, he's a complete player."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas State Hc#Wvu#Tcu
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Oklahoma losing to Baylor

The Oklahoma Sooners fell flat on their faces against the Baylor Bears. Who is most responsible for the humbling road loss?. As the Oklahoma Sooners stumbled on the road against the Baylor Bears in the form of a 27-14 loss, several members of Oklahoma’s team fell short more than others. The entirety of Oklahoma underperformed Saturday afternoon, and it’s clear that the who team should share some blame, but some deserve a little more criticism than others.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
mediaite.com

College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
541
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy