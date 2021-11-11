CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Township, MI

Man dies after being pinned beneath tractor he was driving

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CRYSTAL, Mich. (AP) — A 50-year-old man has died after he was pinned beneath the tractor he was driving in central Michigan.

Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were called to the incident Tuesday evening near Crystal, the Morning Sun in Mount Pleasant reported late Wednesday.

The man was driving along a roadway when the tractor got too close to the road edge causing it to slide down an embankment, Montcalm County Sheriff Michael Williams said in a release.

The tractor rolled over the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crystal is about 144 miles (231 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Crystal Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Crystal Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Crystal Township, MI
Accidents
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

651K+
Followers
347K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy