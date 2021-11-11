The hit Netflix series The Squid Game will have a second season. What does it mean for the streaming giant?

The second part was to be expected after the success of the series The Squid Game, being the most watched Netflix series with 132 million views. And these days the completion of the second season was confirmed.

It is estimated that the budget of this series was 21.4 million dollars and since its premiere on Netflix it managed to raise more than 891 million dollars.

According to its creator Dong-hyuk, the second part continues with more adventures of Gi-hun, as well as with more details about the history of the leader of the game, the detective who investigates what is happening on the island and the mysterious recruiter of players.

Hwang Dong-hyuk comments, although it is too early to say when and how the sequel to the Squid Game will be executed, he already has in mind the story of this second installment and that he is still working on it.

Considering that the first season took many years to materialize, it is expected that it will take a long time to see the long-awaited second part.

The realization of the second part of the Squid Game would generate a profit for Netflix of more than the almost 1,000 dollars that the first part raised. In addition to having one of the most successful series not only from the producer but of all time.

The stars of the Squid Game are ready for Hollywood

According to information from AP Entertainment, during the red carpet for The Squid Game in Los Angeles, actors Jung HoYeon and Park Hae-soo talked about how this hit series has changed their lives.