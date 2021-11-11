Devonta Freeman Start/Sit Week 10: Ravens RB is a safe option

An exciting and wildly unpredictable Week 9 slate saw multiple backup quarterbacks rally their teams to a win. In contrast, teams like Detroit, Houston, and Jacksonville continued their losing skids in an ugly fashion. There were tense, action-packed moments throughout the weekend, with Amari Cooper making a couple of timely receptions to earn a road win over the Minnesota Vikings. At the same time, the Titans overcame adversity to stay atop the AFC South at the expense of star running back Derrick Henry. The Bengals were another team with momentum and a winning streak that abruptly ended against Mike White and the New York Jets, surrendering 17 points in the fourth quarter. Finally, Tom Brady failed to mount a two-minute drill against the New Orleans Saints, who also lost quarterback Jameis Winston for the season due to a torn ACL.
