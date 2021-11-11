Devonta Freeman Start/Sit Week 10: Ravens RB is a safe option

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. As I write this, it is 32 degrees outside and there is frost on the cars. I cannot stand cold weather, but the upside is that it means we are quickly heading down the stretch of the fantasy football season. I won a league a couple of years ago where I started 2-6, so there is still time to make that playoff push. Keep grinding and take each week as it comes. It is with that mindset that I bring to you my Week 9 start and sit recommendations. I can admit I had a bad week last week, but it’s time to turn the page and move forward. Here are my recommendations on how to treat some of the borderline players on your rosters this week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO