CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden, China’s Xi expected to meet virtually on Monday -sources

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday, sources told Reuters on Thursday, amid tensions over trade, human rights and military activities. Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the COVID-19...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden he is 'playing with fire' over Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden he was “playing with fire” over Taiwan in a more than three-hour meeting with the US president which ended with no major breakthrough. “Some people in the US intend to use Taiwan to control China. This trend is dangerous and is like playing...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Prices will remain high until the Covid pandemic is over, deputy Treasury secretary says

The Covid pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation are challenges facing the Biden administration currently. Only 41% of voters approve of Biden, according to the latest Washington Post/ABC survey released on Sunday, continuing a downward trend in the president's ratings. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said high prices would moderate...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hot96.com

China’s EU envoy says no flexibility on Taiwan, sanctions, trade

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – China will never change its position on Taiwan and will also not shift its view that the European Union must lift its sanctions if a new Sino-EU investment deal is to be ratified, China’s ambassador to the EU said on Tuesday. Despite plans for an EU-China summit...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Yang Jiechi
WTAJ

Xi-Biden talks raise hope for better ties but strains remain

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world’s two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of tensions. The leaders appeared to put […]
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, Iran, during summit

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the Iranian nuclear program. Biden and Xi Jinping held an "in-depth and constructive" meeting for over three hours and exchanged views...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Virtual Meeting#Reuters#Chinese#The White House#U N
AFP

Idea of US 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Olympics resurfaces

The idea of a "diplomatic boycott" by the United States of the winter Olympic Games in Beijing in February -- to protest human rights violations by China -- is gaining traction among some lawmakers in Washington. According to a report by The Washington Post Tuesday, citing sources close to the situation, the White House will soon announce that neither President Joe Biden nor any other US government official will attend the Games. Such a diplomatic boycott would let the United States make a statement about repression of the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, which Washington has called  genocide, while still allowing American athletes to compete. The newspaper said that Biden is likely to approve such a move, which has been the official recommendation of his advisors, later this month.
SPORTS
AFP

Key takeaways from the Xi-Biden summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, aiming to stabilise ties as tensions soar over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition. "We do not approve of interfering in other countries' internal affairs through human rights issues," said Xi. - Competition not conflict - The theme threading through the talks was the need to avoid competition spilling into conflict.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Biden proves the haters wrong

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Over the summer, before the Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure deal with 19 Republican votes, the White House’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Country
China
TheAtlantaVoice

A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting

Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They’ve shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They’ve gushed to U.S. business leaders about developing a sincere respect for each other. The American president has held up his relationship with Xi as evidence of his heartfelt belief that good […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Xi will warn Biden to 'step back' from Taiwan in first major talks

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to warn US President Joe Biden to "take a step back" from the flashpoint area of Taiwan in the pair's most significant meeting to date. The online talks on Monday evening come as Beijing strikes an increasingly aggressive tone over the island, leading to fears of invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Biden-Xi summit: What are the key issues?

From Taiwan to Covid and the South China Sea, here are some of the flashpoint issues that US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping may discuss during their virtual summit. - Regional security -  China also claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in shipping trade pass annually, rejecting competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy