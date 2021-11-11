‘He learned nothing,’ Brazil’s Bolsonaro says of ex-minister-turned-rival Moro

Sergio Moro, the ex-judge behind "Operation Car Wash," the biggest corruption crack-down in Brazilian history, joined a centrist political party Wednesday and said he was weighing a run in presidential elections next year. Moro, who sent a laundry list of political heavyweights and business executives to jail as lead judge in an investigation into massive corruption at state-run oil company Petrobras, held a news conference in Brasilia to announce he had joined the Podemos party and was eying the 2022 polls. The 49-year-old anti-corruption crusader's name has been floated as a potential "third-way" candidate in what is shaping up to be a heavyweight showdown next October between far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and the biggest figure of all jailed by Moro, leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. But Moro trails well behind both in opinion polls, and would face a crowded field of other "third-way" contenders if he decides to enter the race.

