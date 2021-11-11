CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He learned nothing,’ Brazil’s Bolsonaro says of ex-minister-turned-rival Moro

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticized his former justice minister, Sergio Moro, on Thursday, saying the potential opposition presidential candidate had “learned nothing” from his time in government. Moro, a former federal judge who rose to fame for leading a sweeping corruption probe which jailed a series...

Beaumont Enterprise

EXCERPT: Jair Bolsonaro's polemical Brazil impeachment vote

The following excerpt is from the chapter, “If I Lose” in the book “Dilma’s Downfall: The Impeachment of Brazil’s First Woman President and the Pathway to Power for Jair Bolsonaro’s Far-Right,” written by Associated Press journalists Mauricio Savarese and Peter Prengaman. The book takes an in-depth look at the 2016 impeachment fight that threatened democracy in Latin America’s most populous country and deepened visions in ways being felt to this day.
POLITICS
WNCY

Brazil’s Bolsonaro met with protests in Italy visit

PISTOIA, Italy (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was met by jeering protesters when he visted the Italian town of Pistoia on Tuesday to pay homage to a war memorial dedicated to Brazilian soldiers killed in World War Two. The right-wing leader, who attended the Group of 20 summit in...
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

Brazil's Bolsonaro Meets Italy Far-right Leader

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini Tuesday in a ceremony for Brazilians killed in World War II, on a visit to Italy marred by controversy. The Brazilian far-right leader chose to skip UN climate talks in Glasgow after the G20 summit in Rome to instead spend...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU VP meets Brazil's Bolsonaro, welcomes pledge to end deforestation

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has shown new commitment to ending illegal deforestation in the Amazon and is aware it is a hurdle to improved ties with Europe, the Vice President of the European Union Josep Borrell said on Thursday. Borrell met briefly with Bolsonaro on the...
AMERICAS
IBTimes

21 Brazil Scientists Snub Medals In Row With Bolsonaro

Twenty-one scientists awarded one of Brazil's highest honors, the National Order of Scientific Merit, rejected their medals Saturday after President Jair Bolsonaro withdrew two colleagues whose work apparently discomfited his government from the list of honorees. The far-right president named 25 people Wednesday to receive the honor, which Brazil created...
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Brazil's Bolsonaro to join centrist party, eyeing reelection

BRASILIA, Brazil — After two years without a political party, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro sealed an agreement with the centrist Liberal Party to back his 2022 reelection bid, according to a party statement released Wednesday. The decision followed a meeting between Bolsonaro and Liberal Party leader Valdemar Costa Neto in...
POLITICS
95.5 FM WIFC

Brazil’s Bolsonaro pressures lawmakers before key fiscal vote

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said a vote against expanded government spending next year was a vote against the country, adding pressure on lower house lawmakers ahead of a crucial second-round vote on new fiscal rules. Bolsonaro is pushing for a change to the constitution that...
POLITICS
AFP

Brazil anti-graft crusader Moro joins party, eyes poll

Sergio Moro, the ex-judge behind "Operation Car Wash," the biggest corruption crack-down in Brazilian history, joined a centrist political party Wednesday and said he was weighing a run in presidential elections next year. Moro, who sent a laundry list of political heavyweights and business executives to jail as lead judge in an investigation into massive corruption at state-run oil company Petrobras, held a news conference in Brasilia to announce he had joined the Podemos party and was eying the 2022 polls. The 49-year-old anti-corruption crusader's name has been floated as a potential "third-way" candidate in what is shaping up to be a heavyweight showdown next October between far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and the biggest figure of all jailed by Moro, leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. But Moro trails well behind both in opinion polls, and would face a crowded field of other "third-way" contenders if he decides to enter the race.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump's impact on Brazil's Bolsonaro bodes poorly for democracy

Trumpworld is making substantial inroads into Brazil’s political life — and helping pave the way for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to carry out his own version of “Stop the Steal” in the run-up to his re-election bid next year. More from MSNBC Daily. Must reads from Today's list. I used...
POTUS
hot96.com

Back in Venezuela, EU observers plead for ‘patience’ ahead of elections

CARACAS/BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela – Dressed in dark blue vests bearing the logo of the European Union, two election observers toured voting sites ahead of Sunday’s election in Venezuela’s capital Caracas, part of their first mission to the South American country in 15 years. The observers – among 44 deployed at the...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Bolsonaro Govt Accused Of Censoring Brazil School Exam

President Jair Bolsonaro brushed off controversy Tuesday over allegations his government censored questions on Brazil's high school exit exam, saying he was proud the test was now starting to "resemble this administration." The far-right president has long criticized what he sees as left-wing bias in the National Secondary Education Examination,...
EDUCATION
breakingtravelnews.com

Bolsonaro leads Brazil delegation to Expo 2020

Brazil has presented a line-up of cultural and entertainment activities to mark its Expo 2020 national day during the visit by president Jair Bolsonaro. The Brazilian president and first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, were welcomed by sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai. Bolsonaro said: “It is...
FOOD & DRINKS
104.1 WIKY

Brazil to reschedule auction for unsold 5G spectrum, minister says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian Communications Minister Fabio Faria said on Friday that the government may schedule a new 5G spectrum auction to sell batches that did not attract interest, mainly in the 26 GHZ frequency. Brazil telecom regulator Anatel concluded an auction on Friday with Faria saying in a...
WORLD
AFP

Argentina govt loses Congress majority, seeks opposition dialogue

Argentina's center-left President Alberto Fernandez called for dialogue with the opposition after Sunday's midterm parliamentary elections, with projections showing his governing coalition has lost control of Congress. "If the numbers are confirmed, effectively we've lost the quorum in the Senate," a government source told AFP. This would be the first time since Argentina's return to democracy in 1983 that Peronism -- a leftist movement based on former president Juan Peron that now covers a broad spectrum of political leanings -- would not have a majority in the Senate.
POLITICS
hot96.com

Congo’s top court says it cannot try former PM for failed agro project

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo’s highest court on Monday ruled it was not competent to try former Prime Minister Matata Ponyo Mapon over the alleged misappropriation of $200 million in government funds meant for an agriculture project. A lawyer for Matata, who denies any wrongdoing, said he considered...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Libya’s interim prime minister says he will seek presidency if asked

Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is barred from running under Libya’s current elections laws. Libya’s interim prime minister said he will run for president if that is what the people want, a day after the son of the country’s late dictator Muammar Gaddafi emerged after years of hiding and announced his candidacy for the country’s top office.
WORLD
AFP

Bolivia opposition increases demands against government

Bolivia's opposition on Monday stepped up its demands on leftist President Luis Arce with a call for the repeal of more laws after a week of protests. The opposition and union of retail traders last week launched protests against a law on money laundering, which Arce decided to repeal.
ADVOCACY

