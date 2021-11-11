CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After the Show Wrap Party | 11-11

kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMRL|Replay 11-11 01:14:28 Download 6 hours ago. Enjoy listening to three friends bust some cheaters in the morning…we’ve got you covered. With the MRL Show’s War Of The Roses, we get down and personal with couples who think their significant other is up to something sneaky… Who will be in hot...

kiss951.com

kiss951.com

Full Show Replay 11-9-21

So Nicole is out, and I’m not entirely sure how she formats the titles or descriptions but can tell you that this was a FUN SHOW! We did Pop Rocks karaoke, discussed Roy’s big-time Charlotte Observer Article, and heard a story from a listener where he pretended to be someone’s grandkid to get free money!
CHARLOTTE, NC
southseattleemerald.com

The Morning Update Show — 11/8

The Morning Update Show — hosted by Trae Holiday and The Big O (Omari Salisbury) — is the only weekday news and information livestream that delivers culturally relevant content to the Pacific Northwest’s urban audience. Omari and Trae analyze the day’s local and national headlines as well as melanin magic in our community. Watch live every weekday at 11 a.m. on any of the following channels, hosted by Converge Media: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Periscope, and whereweconverge.com.
TV & VIDEOS
kiss951.com

MRL Replay | 11-15

Producer Nicole is back! There’s a library that lets you check out people instead of books. You thought it was a ghost but it wasn’t. Maney’s last argument with his wife. Roy’s Senseless Survey. Unfriended returns.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Joe Millionaire Returning To TV

The easy aughts were full of some wild dating shows. All of which I watched, of course. One of the crazier ones that I remember all these years later was Joe Millionaire. The show aired back in 20o3 and featured bachelor Evan Marriott as the lead dude that women were competing for. He was a […] The post Joe Millionaire Returning To TV appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bitcoinist.com

The Andy Milonakis NFT Show, EP. 11 – Live Minting, NFT Parties, And ASAP Rocky

Tonight, on The Andy Milonakis NFT Show: a video-heavy episode in which we get to see Milonakis freestyle with ASAP Rocky. But first, we explore the New York city NFT scene through Andy Milonakis lens, and get to see how a novel idea plays out. A live minting of NFTs. Before that, though, Andy has to defend the stars of the last episode, The Island Boys. We don’t know what Andy is responding to, because the person deleted the whole account after receiving this verbal beating.
VIDEO GAMES
kiss951.com

Meet The Authors Of The 2021 Southern Christmas Show

The Southern Christmas Show returns this weekend to the Park Expo and Conference Center. 2021 marks the 54th year of the annual holiday show. The show will return to Charlotte from Thursday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 21, and will feature more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies, and much more! Additionally, several award-winning authors from Allen Media Strategies are also a part of the Southern Christmas Show.
CHARLOTTE, NC
EW.com

Watch Adele perform for Lizzo and chat with Oprah for One Night Only special on CBS

Adele promises to keep things elegant, but with a "load of filthy jokes" thrown in for extra fun. In this exclusive preview for the upcoming CBS special Adele One Night Only, the 15-time Grammy winner explains why she chose to make her "comeback" in front of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. The special is a walk-up to the release of 30, Adele's first album in six years.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Stars Are Out for Adele’s One Night Only CBS Special

Clear your schedule this Sunday night because Oprah has three words for you: “Adele. Music. Adele.” CBS has released the trailer for the pop singer-songwriter’s television concert special, Adele One Night Only, which airs on November 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event is set to feature Adele performing four new songs off 30, her upcoming album, including lead single “Easy on Me,” as well as old hits like “Skyfall” and “Rolling in the Deep,” all under the stars at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory. And for the stars, too, with everyone from James Corden to Tyler Perry to Lizzo. (“You’re trying to outshine me, babes!” Adele declares to her fellow pop star at one point.) “It will look really elegant,” Adele says teasingly to Oprah, “and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes. Like, sort of whiplash.” In other words, exactly what we’ve missed from Adele Adkins — and what we hope we’ll get more of come November 19, when the performer releases 30, her first album in six years.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

11 amazing shows coming to Netflix in November

Need some ideas of what to watch on Netflix in November? There are some awesome new documentaries, dramas and films on their way very soon - see our top picks here... Love a true-crime show? Netflix has you covered. The show is a fictional interpretation of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer who was named as the probable murderer of Sweden's prime minister Olof Palme, managed to elude justice right up to his death through a combination of audacity, luck and a perplexed police force. We think everyone will be talking about this one.
TV SERIES
kiss951.com

Tiger King Season 2 is Coming to Netflix Next Week

If you loved season 1 of ‘Tiger King‘ well gets ready for season 2. Next week on November 17th season two of ‘Tiger King’ will be released from its cage and we are pumped. (Well, at least I am) Though I have a severe love-hate relationship with some of the...
KING, NC
kiss951.com

Adele Helps A Couple Get Engaged During Her CBS Special

Let me be the first person to tell you, I am a massive Adele fan. I even plan on staying up until midnight on Friday, November 16th just to hear her new album, 30, when it comes out. This past weekend, Adele’s CBS special, “Adele: One Night Only” aired and...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Eve shows a baby bump that will 'blow ya mind'

The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Carrie Ann Inaba Breaks Major Set Rule

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba did not fall off a chair during Janet Jackson Night, but she did leave the judge's table in a brief moment that had fans buzzing on Twitter. After her former The Talk co-star Amanda Kloots performed, Inaba ran from her seat to give the contestant a hug. Some fans accused Inaba of showing favoritism, but Kloots and her pro dance partner Alan Bersten have earned strong scores from all the judges throughout the season.
TV SHOWS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kash Doll Reveals Gender Of Her Baby

Kash Doll and Tracy T recently announced that they were expecting their first child together. While fans initially thought they were being trolled, soon, scores of congratulations rolled in from celebrities like Yung Miami, Coi Leray, and Asian Doll. The soon-to-be-mom took to Instagram to announce that she'll be having...
CELEBRITIES

