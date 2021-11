The Buffalo Bills have placed Jon Feliciano on injured reserve, taking him off the roster for at least the next three games. After suffering a calf strain at the end of Buffalo’s win over the Miami Dolphins, Feliciano was deemed “week-to-week” by head coach Sean McDermott. He didn’t practice at all this week, and Banged Up Bills notes the injury as having a rough timeline of 2-5 weeks, depending on severity. So don’t expect Feliciano to be back for a while, maybe by Thanksgiving.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO