NFL fines Green Bay Packers for lax COVID-19 protocols, US adults consume less news in 2021, and Uber slammed over wait fees for riders with disabilities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Packers fans will have a chance to be a part of the team Tuesday, as Green Bay is offering stock for sale. The Packers said 300,000 shares will be available on packers.com Tuesday at 8 a.m. Each share will cost $300. Green Bay is the only publicly-owned team in the NFL, though owners don’t own “stock” in the traditional sense. As the Packers said in their release, “Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits.” Owning team stock does...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO