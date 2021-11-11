CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL fines Green Bay Packers for lax COVID-19 protocols, US adults consume less news in 2021, and Uber slammed over wait fees for riders with disabilities

By Justin Joffe
Cover picture for the articleMitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a special discount for active-duty military and veterans through the end of the month. The launch of this program follows the finish of an MMNA-backed all-veterans team in the 2021 Rebelle Rally, the first women’s off-road navigation rally in the...

protocol.com

US sues Uber over 'wait time' fees for disabled passengers

The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday it filed a lawsuit against Uber, alleging the company charged disabled passengers a "wait time" fee when they were slow to enter their rides. The fees were part of a broader policy of charging passengers if their ride hadn't begun two minutes after a...
CBS Minnesota

Packers To Sell 300,000 Shares In Latest Stock Offering

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Packers fans will have a chance to be a part of the team Tuesday, as Green Bay is offering stock for sale. The Packers said 300,000 shares will be available on packers.com Tuesday at 8 a.m. Each share will cost $300. Green Bay is the only publicly-owned team in the NFL, though owners don’t own “stock” in the traditional sense. As the Packers said in their release, “Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits.” Owning team stock does...
prdaily.com

General Electric details split into three companies, defining the language of DE&I, and Meta removes thousands of ad targeting topics

Coca-Cola launched its Real Magic platform in September to move away from communicating with customers using only broadcast ads and instead offer an ecosystem of experiences and content that includes online stories, scavenger hunts and more. Now, the company, long known for its Christmas ad campaigns, has unveiled the first...
prdaily.com

Sesame Street introduces first Asian American Muppet, few Twitter users consider it to be the most trustworthy news source, and Google defends Pentagon cloud contract

While Thanksgiving campaigns often focus on food, what happens to your body after the meal has long been avoided—until now. Over-the-counter digestive aid TUMS launched a campaign offering holiday hacks and tips for reducing heartburn through a promotion with comedian and Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng. In the days leading up to Turkey Day, Chieng will answer “burning questions” about navigating in-person gatherings and achieving heartburn relief over Twitter:
The Independent

American Airlines passenger fined $23,000 after attacking flight attendant because seat didn’t recline

A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
prdaily.com

Report: Key factors that are tarnishing tech companies’ reputations

As the pandemic forces Americans through a massive shift in technology use and adoption, tech companies might have plenty of reasons to be excited about the future. However, a new report from Ketchum calls into question the market’s confidence in tech companies. From social media’s front-page troubles to growing concerns about cybersecurity and data privacy, tech companies have lost the trust they once had with consumers.
prdaily.com

USPS promises reliable holiday deliveries, shoppers plan to avoid Black Friday crowds, and Twitter reacts to McDonald’s Mariah Carey partnership

Aluminum foil manufacturer Reynolds Wrap has a history of introducing ostentatious turkey recipes around Thanksgiving, from Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to Glitter turkeys. This year, the company has introduced a trio of hot dog-themed recipes influenced by various regional hot dog styles. They include a Chicago-style turkey (heavily reliant on mustard and celery salt, no ketchup involved), a New York-style turkey (with a bright red ketchup glaze and lots of onion powder) and a chili cheese-style turkey (chili rub, topped with shredded cheese and jalapenos).
spectrumlocalnews.com

US sues Uber, saying wait fees discriminate against disabled

The federal government is suing Uber saying it discriminates against disabled people by charging fees when drivers have to wait for passengers to board their vehicles. Uber's “wait time” fees kick in two minutes after a driver arrives, and are charged until the car begins its trip. According to the Department of Justice, Uber added the fees in a few cities in April 2016. Eventually, they spread nationwide.
WSB Radio

US sues Uber, saying wait fees discriminate against disabled

