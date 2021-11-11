CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SWVA Congressman’s Opiod Abuse Prevention Bill Signed By President

supertalk929.com
 5 days ago

In an update to a story we first told you about last month, President Joe Biden has signed Southwest Virginia’s United States...

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
supertalk929.com

Griffith Says New Infrastructure Law Not All It Appears To Be

Southwest Virginia Ninth District United States Congressman Morgan Griffith is blasting the recent approval by Congress, of a one point two trillion dollar infrastructure bill. Griffith, says the new law is not all that it appears to be and it is less than meets the eye because much of the spending in the plan is not new spending and won’t be spent anytime soon. For an example, Griffith states that only 110 billion dollars goes toward roads, bridges, and similar projects that will be divided among the 50 states and southwest Virginia will be unlikely to enjoy a substantial share of the new funding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Morgan Griffith
mediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Baffling Comment About Homeland Security While Attacking Colleagues on Infrastructure Votes

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) made a rather stunning comment Tuesday while calling for the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill to be punished. Greene was one of the first Republicans to attack colleagues over that bipartisan vote, calling them “traitors” and posting their office numbers for her social media followers. A number of Republicans want those 13 colleagues disciplined and possibly even stripped of their committee roles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
michiganchronicle.com

Judge Dismisses Another Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Enforcement Agency#Southwest Virginia#Drug Diversion#Swva#Dea
WashingtonExaminer

Infra-party backlash in House GOP: Katko retaliation attempt, McCarthy and Roy get heated

Tensions boiled over in the House Republican Conference Tuesday morning, with some conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus seeking action against the 13 Republicans who voted for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy trying to keep his caucus together to oppose Democrats’ sweeping social spending legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts about being unvaccinated and getting $60,500 in fines for defying mask mandates

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has racked up more than $60,000 in fines for refusing to wear a mask in Congress.The congresswoman admitted she has not received the Covid vaccination while bragging about defying Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandate.“She’s [Pelosi] fined me over $60,500 in mask fines. I refuse to wear a mask. And Chris, I have to tell you something else, I’m not vaccinated,” Ms Greene said in an interview on Newsmax.“And I will be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated,” she added.Marge Greene announces last night she is unvaccinated....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy