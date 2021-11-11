CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raul Castillo Co-Stars In Hulu’s Upcoming Futuristic Series ‘Mother/Android’

By 00chevyman2000
thewestsidegazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaul Castillo stars in Hulu’s “Mother/Android,” a sci-fi thriller series about a dystopian future where androids — human-looking robots — revolt against their master creators. “Mother/Android” will debut on Dec. 17. Budding filmmaker Mattson Tomlin wrote and directed the series, which is a Miramax production. Tomlin’s directing credits include...

thewestsidegazette.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Sci Fi#Miramax#Project Power#Mgm#Hbo
