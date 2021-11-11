70 MPH Winds Possible In Parts Of SE Wyoming Today

The American Bison is one of the most mesmerizing animals on the planet. Their size, strength, speed and physical features are incredible. At the end of September every year the public is invited to an event just across the Wyoming state line at Custer State Park in South Dakota for the Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival. During the roundup, Cowboys and Cowgirls roundup and drive the nearly 1300 bison to make sure the herd is strong and healthy, then the crew remains working the herd for the next month.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO