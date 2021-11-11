CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers to meet with Cam Newton after Sam Darnold lands on IR

By Sam Robinson
 5 days ago
Cam Newton Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton will have a chance to return to the Panthers. The again-QB-needy franchise will meet with the best passer in its history Thursday.

After having been off the radar for two months, Newton secured a Thursday meeting with Matt Rhule and David Tepper, according to the Charlotte Observer’s Jonathan Alexander. The Panthers just placed Sam Darnold on IR, moving P.J. Walker into the starting slot.

This would be quite the full-circle development for a Panthers regime that jettisoned Newton as one of its first orders of business in March 2020. Rhule made the move to release Newton, instead signing Teddy Bridgewater to a more lucrative deal. The Panthers cut bait on that contract a year later, sending Bridgewater to the Broncos and trading for Darnold. Carolina’s current quarterback leads the NFL in interceptions, with 11.

Newton struggled in his Patriots season and ended up being released, with the Pats going with first-rounder Mac Jones. Newton, 32, has battled extensive injury trouble since his dominant 2015 MVP season. Shoulder and foot injuries nagged Newton during his final years in Carolina. The former No. 1 overall pick missed 14 games in 2019, prompting the current Panthers regime to cut bait rather than sign on for a 10th season with Newton at the controls.

Jones was able to get a crucial leg up on Newton in August, with a COVID-19 testing issue sidelining New England’s 2020 starter for five days. The Pats moved on from him ahead of roster cutdown day, and the 10-year veteran went two months without being connected to a team as a free agent. Now vaccinated, Newton could rejoin the Panthers quickly and become an emergency solution for a reeling team.

Pro Football Rumors

Details on QB Cam Newton’s contract with Panthers

ESPN’s Field Yates has provided the full details on the QB’s contract with the Panthers. Newton can earn an extra $500K for each playoff win (coupled with playing at least 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps). Newton can also earn an additional $1.5M for a Super Bowl win (+ 50% playing time) and another $1M if he wins Super Bowl MVP.
Pro Football Rumors

With Sam Darnold nursing a shoulder injury, Panthers sign QB Matt Barkley

This offseason, Barkley got $1.1 million on a one-year deal to be Ryan Tannehill‘s backup with the Titans. He didn’t end up making it to the regular season with his new squad, and he’s remained a free agent since early September. Now, with Darnold dealing with a shoulder injury and P.J. Walker currently the only healthy QB on Carolina’s roster, Barkley will have another chance to show what he’s got.
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers sign QB Cam Newton to one-year deal

Cam Newton will return to the Panthers. A Thursday meeting produced a quick contract agreement, one that will lead the former MVP back to Carolina. The sides agreed on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. The Panthers have cycled through multiple starting quarterbacks since cutting Newton in March...
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
David Tepper
Cam Newton
Mac Jones
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
CBS Boston

Cam Newton Is Now Vaccinated, Says He Has Received Contract Offers But Is Waiting For Right Opportunity

BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton released a Sunday edition of his “Funky Friday” videos during the NFL’s Week 6 slate, and relayed a few messages to his fans. He of course wants to still play football, and said that he has even received some offers. He also revealed that he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19, after being reluctant to do so while a member of the New England Patriots It was during Newton’s five-day absence after a COVID testing misunderstanding that allowed Mac Jones to take over the Patriots offense and ultimately beat out the veteran quarterback. Newton explained his reluctance to the vaccination...
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Saints can add to replace Jameis Winston

Who can lead the Saints during Jameis Winston’s absence?. After a nasty injury to Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints are likely going to be in the market for a replacement quarterback for the rest of the season. Trevor Siemian seemed competent enough to squeak out the 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, but his ceiling is quite low and the Saints want to compete this season.
FanSided

4 reasons the Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton in the wake of quarterback Sam Darnold’s concussion in Week 8. Sam Darnold showed some signs of life against the No. 30 ranked Atlanta Falcons defense during a hugely important Week 8 win for the Carolina Panthers. However, the quarterback went out of the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion after taking a brutal hit near the goal line.
The Spun

Matt Rhule Had A Blunt Postgame Message For Sam Darnold

On Sunday against the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold struggled for the fifth week in a row. Three second-half interceptions undid the Panthers on their way to their fifth loss in the last six games. Darnold was erratic throughout Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the Patriots, going 16-for-33...
The Spun

Ed Reed Reveals His Honest Message For Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably the most electric and dynamic player the NFL has to offer right now. With respect to Michael Vick, he’s the best rushing quarterback the NFL has ever seen. One of his biggest criticisms, though, is that he takes too many hits each and every week.
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

