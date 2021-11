The Sill is thrilled to be hosting a second Plant Swap at their West Hollywood location on Thursday, Nov. 11. We hope to see you there!. Plants parents have spoken: this past year, greenery helped us get by. And with the holiday season right around the corner, now is the perfect time to grow your collection and jumpstart a friend’s. A plant is a universal gift anyone can enjoy. Plant swaps are a proven way to reconnect with nature and each other, and we’re thrilled to tap into this tradition by facilitating a plant swap in Los Angeles, a city our team calls home, while giving back to the community in the process.

