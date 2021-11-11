CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This $50 Space Saver Just Might Be IKEA’s Most Under-the-Radar, Stylish Storage Solution

By Savannah West
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to stylish storage, IKEA really doesn’t miss. Their pieces are designer-approved, easy to personalize, and you can even score some of their solutions for under $150. You’ve probably seen IKEA’s famous...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmar2news

Your old ceramic Christmas tree could be worth hundreds of dollars

If you remember celebrating Christmas in the glorious 1970s, you probably remember ceramic Christmas trees. These small, decorative figures were a common sight on many people’s mantles, and it just didn’t feel like the holidays until your family’s own ceramic Christmas tree made its annual appearance. And now, like old VHS tapes before them, ceramic Christmas trees have become a coveted item of the nostalgia market, making them hot-ticket items on resale sites like eBay.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Solution#Brooklyn#Harvard#Scandinavian
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
CARS
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
rismedia.com

Keep These 4 Plants Out of Your Yard

Though these four plants may photograph beautifully, here is why you should not put them in your yard. This tree may look beautiful when it blooms, but don’t let its delicate white flowers tempt you. These beautiful blooms release an intense rotting fish smell that no homeowner or their neighbors will enjoy.
GARDENING
hunker.com

How to Decorate a Living Room: 12 Expert Interior Design Tips

In every home, whether it be an apartment or a house, the living room tends to be a place that's used for more than one purpose. As a result, figuring out how to decorate this multifunctional space can be a bit tricky. Starting with the floor plan, a thoughtful layout should flow well and shouldn't feel overcrowded. Once that's squared away, you can get to the fun part: decorating. But don't be fooled: Sprucing up your living room can be quite daunting. There are a lot of things to think about, after all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Inside the incredible home described as an 'everlasting holiday' behind the front door - complete with a spectacular split-level garden, wooden walls and breathtaking views

A vintage country home has been transformed into an achingly cool bohemian retreat that's like an 'everlasting holiday' when you step through the front door. Scott Gibson and Poppy Garbin fell in love with the dreamy Dromana property as renters before buying it from their landlord and refreshing its quaint but dated retro look.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The Property Brothers Just Launched a Wayfair Collection That’s Selling Out Fast — Here’s What to Get ASAP

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ever since they first entered our homes in 2011, Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have become icons of the home renovation space, with fans flocking to the brothers for inspiration on how to design and renovate their own homes. Now, it just became easier than ever to bring some of that Property Brothers flair home, thanks to their new line, Scott Living by Drew & Jonathan, found exclusively at Wayfair. This line includes furniture, mattresses, rugs, window treatments, wallpaper, textiles, bedding, and more, making it one of the most extensive launches we’ve seen in a while (not that we’d expect anything less from the brothers).
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
brightside.me

10 Everyday Habits That Make Our House Look Cluttered

The living room, kitchen, and bedroom are the spaces we tend to neglect the most in our home, according to a survey conducted by the furniture company, Joybird. As much as we like our home to look neat and tidy, the rush to accomplish our tasks sometimes causes us to make mistakes that, no matter how small, contribute to the accumulation of clutter.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The 4 Best Colors to Paint Your Shutters, According to Real Estate Agents

Surely every Apartment Therapy reader has heard of the fabulous designer Duarto Feliz… of “The First Wives Club” fame. As the film’s three heroines (depicted by the iconic trio Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton) attempt to escape from a high rise via window washing scaffolding, Feliz distracts the unsuspecting owners with this tried and true fact: “Windows are the eyes of a room… the valance is our eyebrows.” But where does that leave shutters?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy