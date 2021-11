Among sneakers, very few come close to rivaling the Air Jordan 1. Its history, which is closely tied to one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, is rife with notable releases, iconic moments, and even points of controversy. Upon its debut, the “shoe” was banned by the NBA, inspiring Nike to launch a successful campaign based entirely on an overexaggerated contention. And in honor of this ad, the brand has designed the new “Rebellionaire” colorway, preparing it for an early 2022 debut.

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO