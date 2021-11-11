CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets are double-digit underdogs for first matchup with AFC East-leading Bills

By Tyler Calvaruso
 5 days ago
The Bills suffered an embarrassing loss to the lowly Jaguars last weekend, but oddsmakers are not looking down on the top dogs in the AFC East after their third defeat of the season.

Tipico Sportsbook pegs the Jets as 11.5-point underdogs for their first matchup of the season with the Bills. New York is fresh off an underwhelming performance of its own — a 45-30 loss to the Colts in which it allowed more than 500 yards of offense — but the talent disparity between the two teams is gaping. Buffalo is an AFC title contender, while the Jets are still rebuilding.

The 2-6 Jets are -108 (bet $108 to win $100) to cover their end of the spread, while the Bills are -112 (bet $112 to win $100). The over/under is 47.5 and New York’s money line is +500 (bet $100 to win $500). Buffalo’s is -750 (bet $750 to win $100).

New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
