Cancer

USA Health launches in-house molecular cancer tests to guide precision medicine

usahealthsystem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Health now offers two in-house molecular oncology tests for cancer patients that can detect mutations directly from tumor tissue and cytology specimens. USA Health now offers two in-house molecular oncology tests for cancer patients – BRAF Gene Mutation Assay and MSI (Microsatellite Instability) Assay. Onsite testing means patients receive results...

www.usahealthsystem.com

