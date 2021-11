Orlando Science Center Salutes Veterans – In honor of Veterans Day, Orlando Science Center will host a wreath laying ceremony at the Red Tails Monument, just outside the café entrance in Loch Haven Park. The ceremony is made possible by Lockheed Martin to honor veterans and salute the brave people who keep our nation safe. The Red Tails Monument is made possible through a partnership with Orlando Science Center and Vision of Flight. It will be a brief and simple ceremony, featuring remarks by Tom Mirek with Lockheed Martin, JoAnn Newman with Orlando Science Center and Michael McKenzie with Vision of Flight. The ceremony will conclude with a moment of science, followed by a bugler honoring fallen heroes with “Taps.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO