NBCU Expands Partnership Strategy, Strikes Deal With Holler

By Wayne Friedman
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBCUniversal says it is expanding its “partnership strategy” in a number of areas -- including digital distribution, social media, and measurement. NBCU has struck a distribution digital deal with Holler, a “conversational” media company, to start digital marketing/advertising...

www.mediapost.com

#Holler#Media Company#Media Agency#Advertising#Venmo#Tiktok#Ig
