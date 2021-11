Untied, the UK’s personal tax app, today announced that it has launched a new invoicing capability on both its Android and iOS apps, in response to customer demand. The feature is an extension of untied’s existing payment request facility and is embedded into the invoice. The open banking-enabled service allows untied users, such as self-employed tradespeople, to easily send invoices with an embedded payment request link direct from the untied app. Their customers can pay rapidly, safely and securely via open banking using their own bank’s mobile/online apps. As befits the UK’s personal tax app, when money is received, it’s automatically recorded properly for tax purposes.

