Video and photos: Day 8 of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Jacob Chansley, better known as the "QAnon Shaman," spoke at his sentencing trial, giving a rambling speech about accountability and likening his situation to those faced by Jesus and Gandhi. Chansley was charged for participating in the Capitol riot. He was famously photographed shirtless and wearing a horned fur helmet during the attack.He was jailed on Wednesday for 41 months.During his speech, he admitted that he was wrong for entering the Capitol, calling it "indefensible," but maintained he was not a "dangerous criminal," an "insurrectionist," or a "domestic terrorist." He also distanced himself from the other people he was...
Comments / 0