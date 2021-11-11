CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

By Steve Gelsi
 5 days ago
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based...

