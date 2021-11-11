CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

LinkedIn Services Marketplace Officially Launches—Here’s Why You Should Sign Up

By BlogHer
BlogHer
BlogHer
 5 days ago

Earlier this year, LinkedIn started test-driving “service” profiles as a way to connect freelancers and brands. After months of beta-testing, which grew to include millions of members, the LinkedIn Services Marketplace has officially launched to include the entire global LinkedIn community. So why should you care?

If you’re a freelancer or entrepreneur looking for a side hustle, this feature cuts corners by giving you a more direct connection to possible brand and business partners.

“What gets us most excited about Service Marketplace is the unique way that LinkedIn brings buyers and providers together — their networks and the broader LinkedIn ecosystem,” wrote LinkedIn exec Matt Faustman in an announcement . “A recent survey revealed 82% of those who are hiring or have hired a freelancer or service provider say that getting a referral from someone in their professional network is the best way to find a good candidate, yet only 38% of freelancers say they get most of their business from referrals.”

So, here’s how it works. First, set up a service page on your LinkedIn profile. Go to the Services homepage :

Scroll down to the “Are you a provider?” section and tap “Get Started.”

From there, you’ll follow the prompts to set your preferences and begin outreach. Once your page is set up, folks will be able to send a request without needing an official connection or direct message. Those visiting your page will also see “if you have mutual connections, an overview of the services you provide, and ratings and reviews from your past clients.”



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dV62K_0ctetgcF00

Here are some more perks to joining the LinkedIn Services Marketplace :

  • Showcase Your Services:
    • Anyone on LinkedIn can set up a service page which will be linked right at the top of your LinkedIn profile so your identity and page are connected.
  • Get Discovered:
    • In the same way you would filter for “People” or “Jobs” — you can now filter for “Services”. Members who have already used the new search experience have contributed to over 24% of monthly leads delivered to providers.
  • Manage Your Projects:
    • When you create a service page, you’ll now have a dashboard to manage project requests and messages all right from LinkedIn.
    • The dashboard will also feature a “Reviews status”  that you can manage to keep track of client reviews that will be featured on your service page.

You can also find the LinkedIn Services Marketplace at the top right-hand corner of your home page in the drop-down menu under “Work”:

Subscribe to the BlogHer newsletter for more tactical advice, exclusive content, and timely event updates.

Comments / 0

Related
BlogHer

The Best E-Commerce Platforms to Get Your New Business Up and Running

If you’re looking to set-up your online shop or a purchasing plan for users to access your online course, you’ve come to the right place. Picking the right e-commerce platform for you and your product or services can be daunting – but lucky for you, we did the research so you don’t have to! First off, what exactly is e-commerce? We throw that word around a lot in the blogging and influencing spheres, but do we know what we mean by it? E-commerce is defined by e-commerce giant Shopify as  “the buying and selling of goods or services using the internet, and...
SMALL BUSINESS
BlogHer

Four Ways Creators Can Use LinkedIn to Grow Their Audiences

In today’s online environment, content is king, so it’s no surprise that creators are seeking increased tools and outlets to spark engagement and reach new heights. With a vast audience of over 774 million members worldwide and chock-full of posts, videos, courses, and articles shared each day, LinkedIn is an incredibly powerful platform for creators. Our creators are what keeps the LinkedIn ecosystem alive and thriving, so we’re continuing to focus on ways to foster their success and growth. Over the past year, LinkedIn has put a focus on building new creator-first tools and resources like creator mode to help people...
INTERNET
BlogHer

What to Know About Lunchclub, Another Invite-Only Site With Perks

I’ve yet to experience the glory or debauchery (depending on who you ask) of Clubhouse, but in the meantime, I’ve enjoying another invite-only club. Lunchclub has been around since 2017 but given the rise of remote work culture, its popularity is reaching new heights in the era of COVID-19. I’ve yet to have my first meeting (more on this in a sec), but so far, I’m liking what I see. Here’s what you should know about the networking platform. The experience is built around your interests. Upon signing into Lunchclub for the first time, you’ll be led through a series of prompts...
RESTAURANTS
quintdaily.com

Why Should You Market Your Laundry Services on Social Media?

Do you have a social media account? How often do you browse your social media feed? Can you see your customers browsing their phones while waiting for their laundry?. Social media has become an essential digital space and the most influential platform. Before, users saw it as a way to connect, socialize, and widen their social network. Today, marketers have found social media a great platform to market their brands, products, and services digitally.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Freelancer#Service Marketplace
TechRadar

LinkedIn is down - here's everything we know

The number of outage reports submitted to DownDetector appears to be dropping off, suggesting the issue was only minor and LinkedIn has taken steps to address the problem. The company is still to make a public announcement. Original story:. Professional networking platform LinkedIn appears to be suffering an outage affecting...
INTERNET
Forbes

People Buy People On LinkedIn Not Companies: Here’s Why

LinkedIn & Personal Branding Expert - CEO & Founder of Black Marketing - 1,000+ LinkedIn Recommendations, 4 Best Selling Books. On LinkedIn, people buy into other people, not companies. LinkedIn is all about you, the leader. When people make decisions, it is based on who you are, how they feel about you and other emotional, sometimes intangible feelings. This is true for social media and in real life.
INTERNET
Michigan Daily

Why I hate LinkedIn

I’m writing this to settle a debate. In the limited amount of time since I’ve started planning for my career, my parents have ceaselessly insisted that I must have a LinkedIn profile. They have instilled in me that LinkedIn is an indisputable need when it comes to establishing my professional reputation and making myself visible to recruiters — to not have a profile would be self-sabotage. In that case, call me a saboteur, because I’m going to die on this hill: LinkedIn is a caucus of fart-sniffers, a hellscape disguised as a necessary resource for young professionals. Allow me to explain.
INTERNET
BlogHer

5 Things to Consider When Starting an E-Commerce Business

Though it’s been a tumultuous (almost) two years for small business owners, it was an equally hopeful one too. According to Yelp insights, over a half-million businesses have opened, and work-from-home culture has energized a number of lifestyle brands that now cater to our newly-discovered needs and hobbies. Perhaps you’ve made a pivot and launched an e-commerce business. Maybe it’s still a work-in-progress. According to Elisabeth Jones-Hennessy, there are a couple of things you’ll want to keep in mind whether you’ve started or not. The former buyer for Bergdorf Goodman and CEO of Kilian Perfumes for North America parlayed her expertise...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Jobs
BlogHer

Freelance Remote Job Listings for Creators Who Need Flexibility

Someone is always looking for a job. It’s either you, a relative, a friend, or an associate you once exchanged contact info with. During the pandemic, job loss was at an all-time high with women and small business owners bearing the brunt of it all. According to the US Labor Department, stateside employers cut 140,000(!) jobs in December 2020 alone and every single one of those jobs belonged to women, with Black and Hispanic women losing more than white women. The Labor Department also noted that the majority of job loss was in the hospitality and leisure industries, where workers are...
JOBS
BlogHer

Zoom Makes a Convincing Case for Continuing Your Virtual Events

Outside is making a comeback. With that, lots of us are happily returning to offices, restaurants, and all of the in-person activities we participated in before 2020. Still, there’s no denying the convenience and accessibility of virtual events (like ours! #shamelessplug), especially if you’re the person in charge of them. That’s why Zoom, which became an indispensable resource for many last year, continues to update its product, even as our virtual habits begin to ease up. To be honest, the updates are pretty impressive. They include an overhaul of the Zoom Events feature, which allows users to host multi-day and multi-session events....
INTERNET
Augusta Free Press

Here is why you should read online casino reviews before joining

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It should come as no surprise that so many online gambling platforms are accessible today, given the popularity of online gaming, such as casinowildz.com. People are drawn to these websites because they allow them to access their favorite slot machines and other games anytime they want, without traveling to one of the more popular gambling destinations.
GAMBLING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
The Motley Fool

3 Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

Nvidia's technology could provide the critical foundation for the metaverse. Meta Platforms is investing billions of dollars in a bet on the metaverse that could pay off handsomely. Unity plans to provide the tools for millions of creators to build the metaverse. The metaverse is coming. And the internet as...
MARKETS
Money

Amazon Needs Seasonal Workers So Badly It's Offering $3,000 Bonuses

Amid a record-setting labor shortage, chaos in the supply chain and the ongoing pandemic, Amazon is hiring 150,000 people for the holiday season. Unprecedented times apparently call for unprecedented measures: To fill those jobs ASAP, Amazon is offering $3,000 bonuses and paying an average of over $20 an hour. The...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
The Next Web

How to send disappearing messages in every damn chat app

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Disappearing messages have two benefits: they save storage space on your phone and provide an extra layer of privacy. Nice. They’re not a new...
CELL PHONES
BlogHer

BlogHer

Los Angeles, CA
9
Followers
135
Post
165
Views
ABOUT

BlogHer is a content and community platform built to inspire and educate millions of enterprising women.

 https://www.blogher.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy