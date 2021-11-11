LinkedIn Services Marketplace Officially Launches—Here’s Why You Should Sign Up

Earlier this year, LinkedIn started test-driving “service” profiles as a way to connect freelancers and brands. After months of beta-testing, which grew to include millions of members, the LinkedIn Services Marketplace has officially launched to include the entire global LinkedIn community. So why should you care?

If you’re a freelancer or entrepreneur looking for a side hustle, this feature cuts corners by giving you a more direct connection to possible brand and business partners.

“What gets us most excited about Service Marketplace is the unique way that LinkedIn brings buyers and providers together — their networks and the broader LinkedIn ecosystem,” wrote LinkedIn exec Matt Faustman in an announcement . “A recent survey revealed 82% of those who are hiring or have hired a freelancer or service provider say that getting a referral from someone in their professional network is the best way to find a good candidate, yet only 38% of freelancers say they get most of their business from referrals.”

So, here’s how it works. First, set up a service page on your LinkedIn profile. Go to the Services homepage :

Scroll down to the “Are you a provider?” section and tap “Get Started.”

From there, you’ll follow the prompts to set your preferences and begin outreach. Once your page is set up, folks will be able to send a request without needing an official connection or direct message. Those visiting your page will also see “if you have mutual connections, an overview of the services you provide, and ratings and reviews from your past clients.”









Here are some more perks to joining the LinkedIn Services Marketplace :

Showcase Your Services: Anyone on LinkedIn can set up a service page which will be linked right at the top of your LinkedIn profile so your identity and page are connected.

Get Discovered: In the same way you would filter for “People” or “Jobs” — you can now filter for “Services”. Members who have already used the new search experience have contributed to over 24% of monthly leads delivered to providers.

Manage Your Projects: When you create a service page, you’ll now have a dashboard to manage project requests and messages all right from LinkedIn. The dashboard will also feature a “Reviews status” that you can manage to keep track of client reviews that will be featured on your service page.



You can also find the LinkedIn Services Marketplace at the top right-hand corner of your home page in the drop-down menu under “Work”:

Subscribe to the BlogHer newsletter for more tactical advice, exclusive content, and timely event updates.