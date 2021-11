Marcus Tullius Cicero (known as Cicero). 106"“43 bc. Roman Orator and Senator (Fig. 1). The best-known Western artists to depict the horrors of war are two Spanish artists Francisco José de Goya y Luciens (known as Goya, 1746"“1828) and Pablo Picasso. Goya was a prodigious artist and his painting 'The Third of May 1808' (Fig. 2) and series of etchings, 'The Disasters of War', are among his best-known anti-war artworks. Since the tenth century, war has become more deadly, primarily due to advancing technology, culminating in the dropping of the 'atomic bombs' on Japan towards the end of World War II (WWII). More recently, the use of drones in military conflicts has introduced yet another dimension to war.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO