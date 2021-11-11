CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best 11 Songwriting Duos Of All Time

By Jacob Uitti
 5 days ago
Hello, and Happy 11/11 to you. That’s right, today is November 11 and we’ve got a special songwriting treat for you. We’ve created a playlist of the best 11 songwriting duos of all time. Indeed, you get two times the 11 with this special list.

While we know there are many, many more amazing songwriting duos than just 11—sheesh, we didn’t get Rogers and Hammerstein on the list—we have to make the cutoff somewhere, so let’s focus on the positive and check out these great 11 pairs, shall we?

11. Heart

10. Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel

9. Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson

8. Carole King and Gerry Goffin

7. Roger Daltry and Pete Townshend

6. Elton John and Bernie Taupin

5. Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings

4. Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty

3. Robert Plant and Jimmy Page

2. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

1. John Lennon and Paul McCartney

Related
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
Houston Chronicle

What happened to Eric Clapton?

Robert Cray was stunned when he first heard "Stand and Deliver." Eric Clapton, his onetime musical hero, who became a mentor and friend, had released his first protest song in 56 years of recording. Only it wasn't about George Floyd or global warming. Clapton's midtempo shuffle, a collaboration with Van Morrison released in December, went full anti-lockdown, taking aim at the government for trying to control a global pandemic by temporarily shuttering restaurants, gyms and concert halls.
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Get Another Rise Out of Their Long-Interrupted Collaboration With ‘Raise the Roof’

It was supposed to be a lark, the joint album by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and certainly not a cash-in or an awards play. So the first big surprise about “Raising Sand” — the 2007 collaborative effort by the erstwhile Led Zeppelin frontman and the bluegrass-turned-pop singer and violinist — was that it got made at all. The second was that such a seemingly niche project, delicately crafted with roots-virtuoso producer T Bone Burnett, not only went platinum but was honored with six Grammys — including two of the top categories, album of the year and record of the year. If...
AL.com

Now here’s an ‘80s hard-rock reunion done right

Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns each grew up as an only-child. Then, about 33 years ago, Lewis, a British singer, and Guns, an Angeleno guitarist, became each other’s musical brother. It began while making the hard-rock band L.A. Guns’ blazing 1988 self-titled debut, and deepened on now-classic 1989 sophomore LP “Cocked and Loaded” and prismatic 1991 disc “Hollywood Vampires.”
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Steve Earle Songs

When a teenage Steve Earle became embedded in the now-iconic songwriting scene that blossomed out of the 1970s with help from towering figures like Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker, and more, he was often the youngest face in the crowd. Now in 2021, at 66 years old,...
American Songwriter

Legendary Bassist Ron Carter Talks ‘A Low End Theory’ and Wanting Precision

Ron Carter is an historic musical figure. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Carter is, in fact, the most prolific jazz bass player in history, with the count currently notched at 2,221 recordings (though there are likely many more). Carter, who boasts two Grammy Awards, has recorded with A Tribe Called Quest, Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Billy Joel, and a number of other big names in music.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Neil Young Covers

When a great song is written, it can translate across any genre, artist, and medium. That’s why any one of Neil Young’s songs makes a great cover. One of the most prolific and influential songwriters of our time, Young’s songs remain classics in their original form, yet have lent themselves to some of the most surprising, sentimental, and memorable covers crossing country, rock, pop, punk, experimental, and everything and beyond, from the trifecta of Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Linda Rondstadt taking on ”After the Gold Rush” in 1999—Harris covered his 1989 single “Wrecking Ball” solo with Young’s blessing in 1989.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
