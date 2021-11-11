Goldman expects the bull market for ‘still-cheap’ Europe stocks to carry on in 2022
European stocks nudged higher on Thursday. Goldman Sachs said investors should be snapping up cheap shares in the...www.marketwatch.com
European stocks nudged higher on Thursday. Goldman Sachs said investors should be snapping up cheap shares in the...www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0