Goldman expects the bull market for ‘still-cheap’ Europe stocks to carry on in 2022

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

European stocks nudged higher on Thursday. Goldman Sachs said investors should be snapping up cheap shares in the...

www.marketwatch.com

kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding to a report that activist investor firm Mantle Ridge built up a $1.8 billion stake in Dollar Tree, according to The Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.68% to $235.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $262.42 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
www.kiplinger.com

Buffett Buys Royalty Pharma, Floor & Decor, Exits Merck in Q3

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) latest Form 13F hit Monday evening, revealing the stocks Warren Buffett and his team bought and sold during the third quarter of 2021. And Buffett & Co. skewed bearish yet again. Berkshire Hathaway was once again a net seller during the three months ended Sept. 30. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slumped 0.46% to $284.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.98 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MercardoLibre stock sinks after equity offering priced at a 5.1% discount

Shares of MercadoLibre Inc. sank 5.6% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Latin America-based e-commerce platform said it raised $1.55 billion through public stock offering of 1 million shares that priced at a discount. The company said the offering, plans of which were announced late Monday, priced at $1,550.00 per share, which was 5.1% below Monday's closing price of $1,633.21. The 1 million-share offering represented 2.0% of the shares outstanding as of Nov. 3. The stock has declined 14.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Peloton stock dives further after $1 billion public stock offering

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. took a 5.2% dive toward a fresh 17-month low in premarket trading Tuesday, after the home fitness company said it launched a public offering of $1 billion worth of common stock. The offering represents about 6.9% of Peloton's market capitalization of $14.40 billion as of Monday's close. The company said it granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $150 million worth of shares. While public stock offerings are often launched by companies to take advantage of a rising share price, Peloton's stock has plunged 56.8% over the past three months to $47.49 on Monday, the lowest closing price since June 2020. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 4.5% the past three months.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Home Depot, Intel share gains contribute to Dow's 162-point climb

Shares of Home Depot and Intel are trading higher Tuesday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 162 points (0.5%) higher, as shares of Home Depot (HD) and Intel (INTC) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares are up $12.15 (3.3%) while those of Intel are up $0.82 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Nike (NKE) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Cisco (CSCO) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Axios

Metaverse bull market

The promise of a "metaverse" is being used by companies across entertainment, tech and gaming to lure developers and excite investors. Why it matters: While each company defines metaverse differently, the broad concept of bringing people together in a virtual interactive world seems to have taken over the chatter in Hollywood and Silicon Valley.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amkor Technology stock rallies after boosting dividend by 25%

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the semiconductor packaging and test services company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Dec. 7 will be paid the new dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 4 cents, on Dec. 28. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.84%, compared with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF of 0.49% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%," said Chief Executive Giel Rutten. "We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders." Amkor's stock has lost 8.5% over the past three months but has rallied 57.7% year to date, while the semiconductor ETF has climbed 39.4% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 25.4%.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November for Passive Income

Dividend investors have an opportunity to get high yields from some of Canada’s tops stocks for passive income. Algonquin Power Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) just reported solid Q3 2021 results, yet the stock trades near its 2021 low and now offers a 4.95% dividend yield. The company generated a 40% increase...
STOCKS
