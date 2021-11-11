One woman estimates she’s picked up 9,000 pounds of trash from Lehigh Valley streets. She’s asking others to start doing their part

Kathy Frederick has picked up hundreds of plastic takeout containers strewn across the Lehigh Valley. And pizza boxes, gum wrappers, cigarette butts, straws, coffee cups, napkins and a host of other items drifting down the sidewalk.

“Literally every piece of trash that can come out of a house is what’s on the street,” Frederick said. “Single-use items are most of it. We’re not going to get off single-use anytime soon, and that’s the majority of what I’m finding.”

The Easton native, current Hanover Township, Northampton County, resident and longtime Lehigh University employee is on a one-woman crusade to convince local litterers to start picking up their trash, and her campaign has been gaining momentum. Using social media, she’s asking local residents and businesses to start doing their part.

“Three miles, 3.5 hours, 7 heavy bags,” she posted to Instagram on Nov. 6 after sweeping the lots of Domino’s, 7-Eleven, Little Caesars, Kiddie City Child Care and other areas along a busy stretch of Union Boulevard at the border of Allentown and Bethlehem.

“I’m disgusted and exhausted, but the boulevard is lovely now ... If I can move my limbs tomorrow, I’ll be out again,” she said in a recent post created under an account called LVCleanup .

According to a recent study, Allentown spends more than $4.5 million annually to address litter and illegal dumping . In Bethlehem, the city’s latest budget puts the expense, along with maintenance of public grounds and other locations, under multiple departments. That makes the fiscal impacts more difficult to discern, said public works director Michael Alkhal.

But the problem, Frederick said, is not just the amount of trash that’s out there, or the budgetary and environmental impacts. It’s that more people have become “trash blind,” because litter is always there and simply blends into the landscape.

“Or you have the people who see it and think it’s someone else’s job, and someone else will pick it up. Not to fall back on a cliché, but you have to be the change you want to see. Nobody else is going to do it for you.”

For now, Frederick mostly works alone, sprucing up various corners of the Lehigh Valley with the persistence of someone destined to change littering behavior, one block at a time. In a little over 10 months, she’s filled more than 300 13-gallon bags, collecting more than 9,000 pounds of trash.

“That’s a conservative estimate,” she said. “I like the numbers because they show what one person can do and also imagine if there were more.”

While amplifying her message helps, Frederick understands her fellow residents may not be quick to rally to the cause. In the interim, she’s approached Bethlehem officials with a proposal to facilitate the daily removal of trash accumulating on city streets. Her ideas include extending the highly successful South Side Ambassadors Program (a partnership between Lehigh and the Bethlehem Economic Development Corp.) to the city’s North Side, or creating an Adopt-a-Block program.

She’s also asked the city to help provide cleanup materials, but said the response thus far — in which she’s been asked to fill out a cleanup permit and also provide a location, date, and time where she or others would be picking up trash — feels prohibitive to what has become a daily endeavor.

“We certainly appreciate anyone who is out there cleaning up, but at the same time we try to be responsible and make sure it’s being done safely,” Alkhal said, noting organized events are provided with materials such as bags, masks and gloves.

Frederick said she still hopes to work with public officials and is looking into other funding opportunities, including grants, but her ultimate goal is to raise awareness and get people to join in the cleanup effort rather than waiting to be part of a one-off event.

“Just do your block or your street, and imagine if just one person on every block in the Lehigh Valley took care of their little part of the world, how clean things would be overall,” she said.

Some people are already getting the message. Members of the grassroots organization Lehigh Valley Stands Up followed the LVCleanup account and noticed the fight against roadside litter was taking place right outside their new office.

“Give us a ring when you’re headed out!” they told Frederick, who said people need little more than a trash picker, plastic bag, gloves and a few minutes of their day to create a little more cleanliness.

That type of outreach on social media has been meaningful, especially since Frederick’s efforts were inspired by a man livestreaming trash pickups during the pandemic. It gave her a reason for a “purposeful walk” on days she would otherwise sit for 10 to 12 hours. She now pictures neighborhood groups and others hopefully getting involved.

“Even kids can do it, with supervision. There’s a lot of opportunity for families to do this together and feel good about something they’re doing in their immediate neighborhoods together. It doesn’t have to be a solitary thing.”

But even if a hundred volunteers fanned out across Bethlehem tomorrow, Frederick won’t take a break from consistently cleaning up city streets. She can’t.

“You’re not going to change things overnight. But what you can change is getting trash off the ground. Getting it off the streets. Getting it off the gutter. A place shines when I leave, and so I try to focus on the positive outcome. I know when I leave all that stuff is virtually gone, in that moment. It’s a win all around.”