Federal judge deals blow to Texas ban on face masks in schools, and Europe struggles to contain rising COVID-19 cases and deaths

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — COVID-19 and state abortion restrictions like the heartbeat bill in Texas have people with unwanted pregnancies increasingly considering getting abortion pills by mail. The legality of mail delivery is uncertain in much of the U.S. because of the patchwork of state abortion laws, and Republican lawmakers and governors in Texas and five other states have moved this year to specifically ban delivery by mail. The co-founder of the abortion medication information website Plan C says the site had nine times as many hits in September as it had before a near-ban on abortion took effect early that month. Plan C was founded in 2015 and is a project under the fiscal sponsorship of the National Women’s Health Network. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO