Texas State

Federal judge deals blow to Texas ban on face masks in schools, and Europe struggles to contain rising COVID-19 cases and deaths

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
A federal judge dealt a blow to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's effort to ban schools from mandating face masks, ruling that the ban violated a law that protects disabled students' access to...

CBS San Francisco

California AG Bonta: Amazon Concealed COVID-19 Case Info From Workers, Will Pay $500,000 Judgement

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday announced a stipulated judgment requiring Amazon to end harmful labor practices that concealed COVID-19 case numbers from workers and pay $500,000. The judgement will also require the company to provide key information on workplace protections in accordance with California’s “right-to-know” law, Assembly Bill 685 (AB 685) authored by Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September. The first-of-its-kind judgment requires Amazon to stop concealing COVID-19 case numbers from workers in addition to providing existing workplace protections information. The complaint asserted that Amazon failed to adequately...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Federal Judge Overturns Texas Ban on School Mask Mandates

HealthDay News — A Texas ban on mask mandates in schools violates the rights of students with disabilities, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. The decision opens the door for school districts in the state to issue their own mask policies that could affect more than 5 million students, The New York Times reported.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

More Turning To Abortion Pills By Mail Amid COVID-19, State Restrictions

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — COVID-19 and state abortion restrictions like the heartbeat bill in Texas have people with unwanted pregnancies increasingly considering getting abortion pills by mail. The legality of mail delivery is uncertain in much of the U.S. because of the patchwork of state abortion laws, and Republican lawmakers and governors in Texas and five other states have moved this year to specifically ban delivery by mail. The co-founder of the abortion medication information website Plan C says the site had nine times as many hits in September as it had before a near-ban on abortion took effect early that month. Plan C was founded in 2015 and is a project under the fiscal sponsorship of the National Women’s Health Network. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WOMEN'S HEALTH
9&10 News

Judge Orders Change To Texas School Mask Ban

A federal judge is now denying part of a Texas executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The order points to the growing number of COVID-19 cases among Texas students. Protecting students with special needs has become a particular concern. The judge said the ban would need to make modifications...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox26houston.com

Federal judge overrules Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on masks in schools

AUSTIN, Texas - A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools violates the Americans with Disabilities Act — freeing local officials to again create their own rules. The order comes after a monthslong legal dispute between parents, a disability rights organization and...
AUSTIN, TX
KVCR NEWS

Federal judge allows Texas schools to require masks

A federal judge has ordered a halt to Texas' efforts to ban mask mandates in state schools. U.S. District Court Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. Wednesday's ruling comes as...
TEXAS STATE
Gazette

Federal judge rules Texas mask ban violates rights of disabled

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's mask ban violates the Americans With Disabilities Act, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge Lee Yeakel barred Attorney General Ken Paxton from enforcing the governor's ban on mask mandates, granting declaratory and injunctive relief to the parents and students who filed the suit on the grounds that the ban "violates Plaintiffs' rights under the ADA and Section 504 and is preempted by the ADA, Section 504, and the ARP Act."
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Biden administration announces deal to provide J&J Covid-19 vaccine to people in conflict zones and humanitarian settings

(CNN) — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new deal it brokered with Johnson & Johnson and the global vaccination program called Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, to provide J&J's Covid-19 vaccine to people in conflict zones and other humanitarian settings where government vaccine campaigns cannot reach. "We're...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wearebreakingnews.com

Justice Rules Against Biden’s Order To Make Vaccination Mandatory

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in New Orleans, ruled this Saturday against the order of US President Joe Biden to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory in companies with more than 100 employees. The ruling comes in response to a request made late Friday by several businesses and a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Why states like Texas won’t be able to stop Biden’s vaccine mandates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. First the country fought over social distancing. Then masks. And now the battle has come for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Last week, businesses in Texas were left reeling when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive...
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

