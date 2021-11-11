CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch a Rocket Launch Like a Space Coast Local

By Stacey Marmolejo
If you’ve ever watched a rocket launch online or on TV and thought it was cool, you are in for a delightful surprise when you witness it in real life. The roar of the engines is so deep you don’t only hear it; you feel it in your body. The scale of the trajectory is so intense it’s mesmerizing. And the positive energy of the people around you, also there to witness travel to space, intensifies the experience.

Wherever you choose to watch the launch from, you’ll be one of a relatively small group of people gathered for this “bucket list” experience, which puts you in a unique club of kindred spirits from all around the world. For the next rocket launch, impress your date by heading to one of these top viewing spots chosen by a Space Coast local.

PS: The Space Coast Launches website offers a comprehensive list of upcoming launches and more rocket launch viewing locations. The Visit Space Coast website is also an excellent resource for things to do in the area, places to stay if you’re making a getaway out of your launch viewing experience, where to eat and more.

Jetty Park Campground

Why not spend the night and watch the rocket launch from the comfort of your own lodgings? For those who enjoy camping, my favorite viewing spot is Jetty Park Campground . It’s only 30 minutes from the launch pad and given most rockets take off over the ocean, this beachfront campsite is an ideal location to watch a rocket launch.

The sites on the RV inlet provide the most unobstructed view of the early stage take off, but given the fact you’re looking up into the sky, there really isn’t a “bad” campsite for watching a rocket launch. You'll definitely need reservations in advance, though.

Jetty Park

Not planning to spend the night? Arguably the most popular spot to watch a rocket launch is Jetty Park’s beach and fishing pier. With a pier that is 1200’ long and a beach covering 4.5 acres, there’s plenty of room for lots of people. However, parking spots are limited and it costs $16 to park. Plan to arrive early if you need a parking spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7Ilf_0cterC7J00

The Orion AA-2 test launch, as seen from the beach at Jetty Park | Image credit: Michael Seeley

Playalinda Beach

Playalinda Beach, located north of Kennedy Space Center, is another favorite beach from which to watch a launch. However, because of its proximity to the launch pad, the beach is sometimes closed during launches. Be sure to confirm if Canaveral National Park is open before planning to watch a rocket launch from Playalinda.

Kennedy Space Center

When it comes to classic viewing spots, nothing compares to watching a launch right from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex . This is the place you’ll feel and hear the rumble and roar the most significantly. You have several location options to choose from, each with varying price points and distances from the launch pads. All options include launch commentary and seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Purchase general admission tickets and take a seat on the bleachers or lawn by Space Shuttle Atlantis, located just about 7 miles from the launch pad. This viewing area is included with regular admission. If you want to get closer, you'll need to purchase an additional ticket for the available launch viewing location.

Make the most of your ticket by spending the day exploring the Space Center afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17guxI_0cterC7J00

Image credit: Space Coast Office of Tourism

Cocoa Beach Pier + Restaurants

Drinks, food and a rocket launch view? Sign us up. Though not all launches aren’t timed to happen when the restaurants are open, it sure makes for an even more spectacular experience when they are.

Known for its super-sized outdoor patio right on the beach, a casual atmosphere and a broad menu, Coconuts on the Beach is a great spot to watch a rocket launch and enjoy a brew. Find it located right in the heart of Cocoa Beach.

The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier is a quintessential viewing location where you can sip a beachy cocktail while watching a launch. At the end of the historic, 800’ pier in Cocoa Beach sits Rikki Tiki Tavern. With seating and tables for 100 people, the Tavern is often full, especially during a launch. However, you can also grab a drink and line up along the pier railing to witness a launch. FYI: it costs $2 to go out onto the pier. There’s also a fee for parking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTqRP_0cterC7J00

Cocoa Beach Pier | Image credit: Space Coast Office of Tourism (photo by Craig Rubadoux)

Exploration Tower

Note: The Exploration Tower is not currently open for rocket launch viewing; check the website for current details

Watch the launch like a VIP from the 7th-floor outdoor observation deck at Port Canaveral’s Exploration Tower. Launch viewing tickets grant you early entry to the observation deck. After the launch, explore each floor of the Exploration Tower, home to a variety of exhibits and a café. Continue the fun by visiting Florida Beer Company for some craft brews. The brewery is just a 4-minute drive away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INVuc_0cterC7J00

Exploration Tower | Image credit: Space Coast Office of Tourism

Space View Park

Brush up on your space history, check out bronze handprints of the original Mercury astronauts, and listen to NASA’s live audio feed from the control room from Space View Park. This city park in Titusville is about 15 miles from the launch pads and provides an unobstructed view from across the Indian River.

Downtown Titusville is just a short walk away, where you can sip refreshing craft brews at Playalinda Brewing Company – Hardware Store or walk through the American Space Museum & Space Walk of Fame. Galleries include Project Mercury, Project Apollo, Project Gemini, Women in Space and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpxWv_0cterC7J00

Space View Park | Image credit: Space Coast Office of Tourism

Indian River Lagoon / Mosquito Lagoon

Take in the breathtaking views of a rocket launch from a kayak in the Indian River Lagoon or Mosquito Lagoon. From here, enjoy views of the launch pads and the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). While launches are always subject to change at the last minute, this natural playground is teeming with wildlife, seasonal bioluminescence, and unparalleled views of the night sky. So even if it doesn’t work out perfectly, you won’t be disappointed with your paddle.

A Day Away Kayak Tours offers private tours for $85/person for up to 3 hours, and you can choose a custom time slot to line up with a scheduled launch. You can also join any regularly scheduled tour where seeing a rocket launch might just be icing on the cake.

FYI: the US Coast Guard enforces a special safety and security zone on the water during all rocket launches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3OYd_0cterC7J00

Indian River Lagoon rocket launch | Image credit: Space Coast Office of Tourism

No matter where you plan to watch a launch, one thing is guaranteed; even if you aren’t a space nerd, you will be touched in a way you never imagined.

For up-to-date schedule of rocket launches, visit SpaceCoastLaunches.com . And for an insider’s guide of restaurants and other activities to enjoy on the Space Coast, visit FloridaBeachBreak.com.

** Special thanks to the Space Coast Office of Tourism and photographer Michael Seeley for providing the majority of the photos in this post.

Feature image credit: Space Coast Office of Tourism

The post Where to Watch a Rocket Launch Like a Space Coast Local appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .

The Orlando area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It's the reason why more than 60 million people visit each year. But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there's more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Orlando for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

