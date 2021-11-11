Transportation and Logistics Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Direct selling is a retail channel used by top global brands as well as by smaller companies to market products and services to consumers. The direct selling channel differs from wider retail in a significant way. It isn't only about getting great products and services into consumer's hands. It's also an opportunity where entrepreneurial-minded can work independently to build a business with low start-up and overhead costs. Millions of Americans from every state, congressional district and community in the United States choose to become engaged in direct selling because they enjoy a company's products or services and want to purchase them at a discount. Direct selling is unique among retail channels because of the way in which products and services are advertised to customers. Many B2B companies use direct selling to target and sell to their end customers. According to secondary it has been found that ~ 48% of companies grew year-over-year from 2018 to 2019.

