CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Automation-as-a-Service Market- Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Kofax, UiPath, Automation Anywhere

thedallasnews.net
 6 days ago

HTF MI Published Latest COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for COVID-19 Outbreak- Automation-as-a-Service Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand,...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Mobile Ticketing Devices Market To Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market Ticketer, AutoMate Systems, Softland India, Realtech Infosys, NGX Technologies

HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Mobile Ticketing Devices Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Mobile Ticketing Devices market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Mobile Ticketing Devices market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Mobile Ticketing Devices market.
CELL PHONES
oilandgas360.com

Halliburton releases DS365.ai intelligent automation service

HOUSTON – Halliburton Company released DS365.ai cloud service to help customers accelerate their digital transformation with intelligent automation. DS365.ai delivers industry specific artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to enhance productivity, operational efficiency, and increase asset value. DS365.ai runs on the OSDU™ Data Platform and uses the interoperable...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

dtac Engages Mobile Automation Firm Upstream to Extend Digital Services Portfolio

Dtac, Thailand’s third-largest operator, has engaged mobile automation leader Upstream both to extend its digital services portfolio, and to actively market the new offerings, as the operator looked to increase digital revenues and improve its competitive position in the Thai market, prioritizing secure, fraud-free transactions. dtac has reported a dramatic...
TECHNOLOGY
thedallasnews.net

Automated Demand Response Management Systems Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants GE, Schneider Electric, ABB

The " Automated Demand Response Management Systems - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Honeywell, Siemens, EnerNOC, Eaton, GE, Schneider Electric, ABB & Lockheed Martin. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Automation Anywhere#Market Trends#Uipath#Buzz Again Kofax#Htf Mi#Industry Players#Major Emerging Players#Pegasystems Inc#Nice Ltd#Kofax Inc#Blue Prism Group Plc
atlantanews.net

United States Substation Automation Market to lead in the world's largest market

Manufacturers in the substation automation market are pushing for sustainability initiatives with increased investments towards wind and solar power grids. Future Market Insights, Dubai: The global substation automation market is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of approximately 5.5% CAGR in the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Extensive power production and distribution applications in a wide range of industries including electrical, electronics, and mining are key contributors to market growth. Also, rising government investments towards upgrades and retrofitting of older substation facilities for improved operational efficiency will contribute to long term growth.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Workload Scheduling & Automation Market Shaping from Growth to Value | ASG Technologies Group, BMC Software, CA Technologies

The latest study released on the Global Workload Scheduling & Automation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Workload Scheduling & Automation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Sketching Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AKVIS, Autodesk, Bradford Technologies

Latest survey on Worldwide Sketching Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Worldwide Sketching Software to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Worldwide Sketching Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are 3D Visioner, ACTCAD Professional, AKVIS, Autodesk, Bradford Technologies, Creo, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon PPM, Isogen, PTC, SketchList, SketchUp, SmartDraw & Wacom.
SOFTWARE
Bolivar Commercial

Bill of Materials Software Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | OpenBOM, Oracle, OSAS

Bill of Materials Software Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports JC Market Research. Its latest research report, titled [Global Bill of Materials Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Bill of Materials Software market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
thedallasnews.net

PC-Based Automation Market May Set New Growth Story | Siemens, General Electric, Rockwell Automation

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global PC-Based Automation Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Siemens, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, ABB, OMRON, Advantech, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Beckhoff Automation, Yokogawa Electric, Kontron S&T, Bosch Rexroth, IDEC etc.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Introducing AMP43, An Investor-Targeted Automation-Focused & Machine Learning Service

Toronto-made curated digital service helps IPO-Ready Brands and New Stocks Grow their Shareholder Base. Marketing technology firm NAV43 announced the launch of AMP43, its visionary new Service that uses machine learning to curate an audience of potential investors. Aimed primarily at IPO-ready brands and newly-launched stocks looking to grow their shareholder base, AMP43 boosts the voices of key experts and media figures to bridge the gap between them and the right investment opportunity.
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Dot-matrix LCD Modules Market to Record Ascending Growth during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages Dot-matrix LCD Modules Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. Dot-matrix LCD modules contain a dot-matrix of mechanical indicators or lights that are usually placed in a rectangular formation. However, customization into different shapes is also available. Devices that are used to display data and information on different machines, such as clocks and railway status indicators, which require a simple and limited resolution, have integrated dot-matrix LCD modules. Dot-matrix LCD modules have an integrated feature that supports ASCII, special and custom letters. In dot-matrix LCD modules, sixteen characters can be displayed at a time on a two-line screen. The present display reading is held by a dot-matrix LCD module in its in-built memory.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Aviation Carpet Market By Type (Wool, Nylon, Polyamide) and By Application (Commercial Aircraft, Defense/Military, Aircraft Helicopters) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Aviation Carpet Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Aviation Carpet over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Commercial and private aircrafts worldwide are...
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Tennis Racquet String Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Tennis Racquet String Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Tennis Racquet String market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Tennis Racquet String industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
TENNIS
thedallasnews.net

Smart Education Software Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future | Cisco Systems , Oracle , SAP , Blackboard

Global Smart Education Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Education Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Education Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Privileged Access Management Software Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | AWS, CyberArk, BeyondTrust, HashiCorp

Latest released Global Privileged Access Management Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Natural Gas Turbine Market to Register Unwavering Growth during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Natural Gas Turbine Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. In the current industrial landscape, environment policies and growing demand for greener power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Graphite Market to Reach USD XX Billion Mark by End of Year 2027; Growing at CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027 | Read Market Research

Published By: Read Market Research Pvt. Ltd.Contact Person: Dev Dixit (Sales Manager)Korba, Chhattisgarh, India 495454Phone: +1 646 583 1932Email: sales@readmarketreserach.comWeb: www.readmarketresearch.com. Global Graphite Market Analysis By Type, Application, Regions and Companies Forecast 2016-2027. A new professional report published by Read Market Research with title Global Graphite Market provides complete analysis...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Software Outsourcing to Japan Market Size and Share, Investment Feasibility, Industry Grow Rate, Revenue Generation & COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com adds "Software Outsourcing to Japan Market Report 2021-2027" to its research database. New research includes latest trends, size & share, growth, opportunities, SWOT analysis and many more updates about industry. The Software Outsourcing to Japan market report provides a full analysis of the market. It also includes the market...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy