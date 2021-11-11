CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession Planning Management Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants TalentQuest, Ultimate Software, SumTotal Systems, Cornerstone

 6 days ago

Succession planning software helps organizations to prepare for identifying and developing employees to fit and fill the exact positions. This will help support employees' career goals and smoother the business operations. This software helps to prepare a clear direction in the employee's career for high-performing. This Succession helps the HR departments...

The Associated Press

Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
NBA
#Ultimate Software#Market Research#Cornerstone#Sumtotal Systems#Silkroad Technology#Talentquest#Oracle Corporation#Elmo Cloud Hr Payroll#Llc#Ascentis Corporation#Pty Ltd
CBS News

FDA could authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shots for all adults this week

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could expand access to booster shots for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday, a person familiar with the plans told CBS News on Tuesday. The drugmaker filed for FDA authorization last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

Capitol riot defendant Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison. The 41-month sentence, issued by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C., comes after Chansley pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding related to his conduct in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Outcry grows over Russian missile test that hit satellite

Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
MILITARY

