AD Server Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Global Glycol Ether Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecasting period (2021-2028). Glycol ethers are a collection of alkyl ethers-based solvents of propylene glycol or ethylene glycol, typically used in cleaners and paints. It is a liquid that comprises of both an ether and an alcohol within its make-up and is mainly used to dissolve other substances. Rapidly increasing construction activities are expected to augment the growth of glycol ethers market. Growing product usage in personal care, automotive, cleaners, and paints & coatings due to its excellent chemical and physical properties proliferates the market expansion. Also, upsurge in water-based coating demand will spur the demand for glycol as as it can be used as a coalescing agent in these coatings. This, in turn, propels the product demand from printing inks and personal acre industries. Additionally, the waterborne coating market has witnessed considerable growth in the past few years due to strict regulatory policies favoring the use of environment friendly coating in the architectural and industrial sectors.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO