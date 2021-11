Once you're finished with an email, it's normal to archive it. But how do you find it again? Here's how. Once you’re finished with an email in Gmail, it’s normal to hit the archive button and forget about it. But there may come a time in the future when you need to retrieve that archived email. It hasn’t fallen down a big black hole, so it’s very easy to get it back. Here’s how to find archived emails in Gmail.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO