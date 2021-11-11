CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Calm before the storm’: Measles could come roaring back, CDC and WHO warn

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Vr8c_0ctemEm800

(NEXSTAR) – When it comes to measles, there’s good news and there’s bad news.

Between 2019 and 2020, there was an 80% drop in reported measles case, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

But here comes the bad news: While many parts of the world were on lockdown and COVID-19 became the No. 1 health concern, 22 million children missed their first dose of the measles vaccine, the agencies estimate in a new report.

That’s 3 million more unvaccinated infants than the year prior, “marking the largest increase in two decades and creating dangerous conditions for outbreaks to occur,” the CDC and WHO said in a statement.

Are you fully vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t gotten a booster shot?

Also, only 70% of children received their second dose of the measles vaccine. The CDC and WHO warn a 95% completion rate is necessary to keep the spread of the dangerous disease under control.

“While reported measles cases dropped in 2020, evidence suggests we are likely seeing the calm before the storm as the risk of outbreaks continues to grow around the world,” said Dr Kate O’Brien, director of the WHO’s Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, in a statement.

The WHO is also concerned that measles cases were underreported in 2020. Fewer reported cases means fewer specimens collected and studied – a key part of monitoring and preventing the spread of the disease.

“While we have not seen an increase in cases yet, measles is simply too contagious. If we do not act, gaps will become outbreaks, and many children will be exposed to a preventable but potentially deadly disease,” said Ephrem Tekle Lemango, UNICEF’s associate director for immunization.

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Measles is a highly contagious and serious disease, especially for babies and young children. The CDC advises children get their first measles, mumps and rubella shot between 12 and 15 months old, followed by a second dose between 4 and 6 years old.

Two doses are 97% effective at preventing measles, the CDC says.

The WHO estimates that the measles vaccine has prevented 30 million deaths worldwide over the past 20 years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

CDC says measles is a threat to the world again

Measles is now considered a global threat again after routine vaccines were missed over the pandemic. After 22-million babies missed their vaccines during the pandemic, Dr. Adam Ratner, pediatric infectious disease specialist said, “disruptions that come from things like the COVID pandemic can be really dangerous over a short period of time."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Measles#On Children#The Who#Covid#Unicef
Washington Times

Science says coronavirus vaccines, over time, barely effective

A new study of veterans’ medical histories published in the journal Science finds that the effectiveness of all three COVID-19 vaccines available in America dramatically dropped as the months wore on — by double digit levels, in fact. That’s science, folks. That’s taking a look at data through honest eyes...
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Measles: ‘Evidence suggests we are likely seeing the calm before the storm as the risk of outbreaks continues to grow around the world’

While reported measles cases have fallen compared to previous years, progress toward measles elimination continues to decline and the risk of outbreaks is mounting, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During 2020, more than 22 million infants missed their first dose of measles vaccine – 3 million more than in 2019, marking the largest increase in two decades and creating dangerous conditions for outbreaks to occur.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
IBTimes

WHO, CDC Warn Not To Ignore Measles Danger After Millions Of Kids Miss Vaccinations

Public health agencies warned the public on Wednesday not to take their eye off an old threat: measles. The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that warns a serious measles outbreak remains a possibility. After two years of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the two agencies caution that monitoring for measles and other infectious diseases has fallen off. They warn that it may leave public health authorities in the dark about the true number of possible measles cases that are active worldwide.
KIDS
WebMD

WHO, CDC Warn of Measles Threat

THURSDAY, Nov. 11 (HealthDay News) -- The world faces an increased risk of a measles outbreak because 22 million infants did not get their measles shots last year due to the pandemic, the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Wednesday. They said that 3...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sandiegocountynews.com

Global progress against measles threatened amidst COVID-19 pandemic

While reported measles cases have fallen compared to previous years, progress toward measles elimination continues to decline and the risk of outbreaks is mounting, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During 2020, more than 22 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy